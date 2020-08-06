These $10 Pot and Pan Protectors Will Keep You From Cringing Every Time You Open Your Kitchen Cabinets

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to kitchen storage, pots and pans are the pits. While the idea of a spacious pantry lined with organized pans is nice, most of us are living in the reality of stacked, overstuffed cabinets. Crowded drawers may be unavoidable, but that doesn’t mean your piles of pots and pans have to wreak havoc on the lifespan of your cookware (or your ears each time you clank around in the cabinets, for that matter).

Avid cooks know that keeping things in mint condition is nearly impossible–especially when some of our favorite skillets get better with use–but high-quality cookware should still be well maintained. That includes protecting it from unnecessary ware. Cramming your skillets, saucepans, and Dutch ovens on top of each other can lead to scratches, locking, chips, and cracks, especially for non-stick, stainless steel, and enameled cast iron pieces.

You can avoid metal-on-metal mayhem with a simple solution: a protective barrier. Just $10 on Amazon, these multi-sized felt separators from Boyan can help your pans play nicely together, no matter how extensive your collection. Their starfish-like design gives them the flexibility to fit pots and pans of all sizes, from skillets to stock pots, but it’s their material that’s the real standout. Lightweight yet study, their non-slip fabric keeps them in place in between your pots and even offers a tough enough exterior to act like a trivet for hot dishes too.

Boyan Pot and Pan Protectors $9.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Now that’s a win, win, and reviewers agree. “These are great for preventing scratches and dents in your pots and pans,” said one reviewer who gave them five stars. “I recently made an expensive ceramic pots and pans purchase and decided I would need something to protect my investment. These are very simple and easy to use.”

Even those who used to use other types of pot and pan dividers are happy for the switch. One reviewer writes, “I was putting paper towels between my pans, it worked but they would bunch up or slide out. I decided to finally try these and wish I would have done it a LONG time ago.”