The 8 Best Cookie Sheets for Easy Baking, According to Thousands of Amazon Reviews

By and large, the Nordic Ware Commercial Baker’s Sheet is considered the overall best cookie sheet to bake with, according to thousands of glowing customer reviews. The commercial-style baking sheet—which comes in a half sheet and an extra large option—is sturdy and made of pure aluminum, which means it should remain rust-free for its lifetime. Bakers especially love that the durable design with a reinforced steel rim doesn’t warp with heat and holds up well over time.

The larger size is currently the number one best-selling baking sheet on Amazon, with nearly 25,000 five-star ratings to its name. One Amazon shopper said it’s “by far the most frequently used item in my kitchen,” while another praised its even heat distribution that results in “beautifully baked” cookies. “These sheets bake cookies with even browning and [have] a nice flat top that is perfect for decorating.”

Buy It: Starting at $28; amazon.com