The 8 Best Cookie Sheets for Easy Baking, According to Thousands of Amazon Reviews

If you've ever found yourself feeling defeated after tirelessly scraping cookies off of a baking sheet, then you know how essential a high-quality cookie sheet is. Not only will baking be easier than ever—ideally, the food will slide right off—but cleanup will be a breeze, too.
Equipping your kitchen with a reliable cookie sheet is not only a game-changer for your favorite cookie recipes, of course, but it can also be used for more than just baking. The best cookie sheets are durable, have even heat distribution, and are easy to clean, so they'll streamline your recipes—whether you're whipping up a batch of cookies or roasting vegetables.
Whether you're an experienced baker or just starting out, there are a few things to determine before you can pick out the right cookie sheet for your kitchen. First, decide if you prefer non-stick or ceramic stainless steel (a material often used in sheet pans) as well as what size you need, whether that's a larger commercial-sized pan or the standard half sheet found in most homes. Once you've landed on those basics, you can take smaller elements into account, like the shape and how easy it is to clean.
Like other home and kitchen items, many of the best cookie sheets can be found on Amazon. The online retailer offers countless options whether you're searching for a nonstick cookie sheet, a sturdy ceramic one, or a highly rated cookie sheet. Arguably one of the best things about shopping for this cooking essential on Amazon is that you can see what real customers have to say about their experiences and use those testimonials to guide your decision.
To help you find the best baking sheet for your needs, we sorted through thousands of customer reviews and determined the eight best cookie sheets on Amazon. Shop them all for $30 and under, below.
By and large, the Nordic Ware Commercial Baker’s Sheet is considered the overall best cookie sheet to bake with, according to thousands of glowing customer reviews. The commercial-style baking sheet—which comes in a half sheet and an extra large option—is sturdy and made of pure aluminum, which means it should remain rust-free for its lifetime. Bakers especially love that the durable design with a reinforced steel rim doesn’t warp with heat and holds up well over time.
The larger size is currently the number one best-selling baking sheet on Amazon, with nearly 25,000 five-star ratings to its name. One Amazon shopper said it’s “by far the most frequently used item in my kitchen,” while another praised its even heat distribution that results in “beautifully baked” cookies. “These sheets bake cookies with even browning and [have] a nice flat top that is perfect for decorating.”
Buy It: Starting at $28; amazon.com
Ceramic baking sheets are typically praised for their durability and nonstick surfaces, and this Farberware cookie sheet is no different. With a quilted surface that allows for even heat distribution, it can withstand baking temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. While there are a number of qualities reviewers cited as their reason for using this cookie sheet, they especially love how easy it is to clean. “I’ve baked cookies, salmon, and tuna melts on it and it truly is [a] no stick surface!” one wrote. “Also, it doesn’t stain! Cleanup is a breeze, and it looks like it’s new.”
Buy It: $15; amazon.com
If you’re in the market for a traditional cookie sheet, look no further than this commercial-grade steel sheet from USA Pan. The large cookie sheet is designed without rims, but it has a single raised edge that makes it easy to grip. The ridged silicone surface, which is BPA-free, makes for a clean, even bake that “renders consistent, excellent results,” as one customer describes. It’s no wonder this heavy-duty option has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating overall out of more than 1,200 reviews.
Buy It: $37; amazon.com
The key to perfecting your cookie technique is finding a reliable nonstick baking sheet—and according to Amazon reviews, this heavy-gauge steel sheet from Circulon passes the test. The textured circle design on the surface is meant to create an easy release when food is done and, according to one review, it successfully “keeps things from sticking and helps with browning on the bottom.” Other shoppers describe these sheets as extremely easy to clean due to their nonstick surface. “These are a dream!” wrote one. “They clean up with almost zero effort.” Plus, they’re really affordable at just $10 for a set of two.
Buy It $20; amazon.com
When it comes to durable baking sheets, one element that shouldn’t be overlooked is the handles. The edges need to be secure in order to easily pull the sheet out of the oven, so having a cookie sheet with grips just makes sense. Equipped with wide handles and silicone grips, this nonstick steel option from Rachael Ray’s cookware line is designed to be sturdy and comfortable to handle. One Amazon shopper called the cookie sheet “very well designed” and said that the grips make it “easy to handle the trays whether it's for cookies or taking a rack of ribs out of the oven.”
Buy It: $17; amazon.com
There’s a reason stainless steel is a tried-and-true material often used in kitchen appliances and cookware—it’s durable and holds up well over time. If you prefer stainless steel, then this set of two baking pans from TeamFar is the best choice. Made with premium stainless steel, these cookie sheets are deep, easy to clean, and can be used for all types of baking, roasting, and serving. They’re also designed with easy-to-grip edges and a mirror-like finish that prevents sticking and reduces signs of rust. “I especially like that the bottom is perfectly flat so things don't burn and collect along the edges,” wrote one Amazon customer. At least 70 reviews mention how great the quality is, with one saying, “Anyone needing to change over to stainless steel, this is the best bang for your buck and quality is not compromised!”
Buy It: $24 (orig. $27); amazon.com
A high-quality cookie sheet under $10? It’s entirely possible with this one from Good Cook. The most affordable option on this list, the nonstick cookie sheet is made with heavy-duty steel and a scratch-resistant surface that’s safe to use with metal spatulas. The 13-by-9-inch sheet pan is ideal for smaller batches of food, but for the quality, the price can’t be beat. Customers on Amazon praise the budget-friendly cookie sheet for its strength and durability. “For the money, I’m beyond happy with this sheet pan,” wrote one. “I use this sheet maybe 5x/week to roast veggies and it has held up really well.”
Buy It: $10; amazon.com
When you find a cookie sheet you like, you might as well get it in multiple sizes. Different baking needs require different-sized sheets, and this 4-piece set from Wilton covers all the bases. It comes with two medium and two large nonstick, steel cookie sheets that are sturdy, easy to clean, and “inexpensive for the quality and durability,” as one reviewer noted. Another person called them “workhorses” and said they’ve held up well to daily use.
Buy It: $42; amazon.com