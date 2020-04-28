Cast-Iron Cookware Sales Are Exploding Right Now—Here Are the Best Pieces Under $50
And all of our best recipes, like buttermilk bread and skillet cookies, to make the most of them!
If you’re using cast-iron cookware more than ever, you’re not alone. Searches around cast-iron recipes and cookware are surging, according to Google Trends. We see you, bread bakers!
Whether you’re already a cast-iron owner or hoping to finally get your first piece, there’s so much more cast-iron goodness out there beyond the popular skillet, which is why we rounded up some of the best heavy-duty pre-seasoned cookware that will transform the way you prepare meals and won’t cost you more than $50. And just in case you don’t already own a must-have skillet, we included one of those, too.
RELATED: How to Season a Cast-Iron Skillet
Whether you’re whipping up a weekend brunch for your family, cooking over your backyard campfire, or, like everyone else right now, baking bread, there are so many ways to utilize cast iron. Below are some of the most helpful and versatile cast-iron pots, pans, and tools, plus a few tasty ideas to help get you started. And since they all come from retailers offering free and fast shipping, you can cook and bake with your new tools in no time.
Best Cast-Iron Cookware Under $50:
- Lodge Cast-Iron Skillet, $23; target.com
- Camp Chef Cast-Iron Pizza Pan, $25; bedbathandbeyond.com
- Artisanal Kitchen Supply 2 Qt. Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven, $40; bedbathandbeyond.com
- Artisanal Kitchen Supply Pre-Seasoned Mini Cast-Iron Skillet, $10; bedbathandbeyond.com
- Lodge Cast-Iron Griddle, $15; target.com
- Basic Essentials Non-Stick Cast-Iron Grill Pan, $34; wayfair.com
- Rome Industries Chuck Wagon Waffle Iron, $25; bedbathandbeyond.com
- Lodge Cast-Iron Reversible Griddle, $30; target.com
- Lodge Cast-Iron Square Grill Pan, $36; williams-sonoma.com
- Camp Chef Cast-Iron Pie Pan, $19; target.com
- Lodge Corn Stick Loaf Pan, $19; bedbathandbeyond.com
- Lodge Cast-Iron Wedge Loaf Pan, $23; bedbathandbeyond.com
- Lodge Fajita Set, $35; williams-sonoma.com
Lodge Cast-Iron Skillet
Coming in under $25, Lodge’s cast-iron skillet is one of the most versatile and affordable pans ever. There are tons of dishes and foods that taste even better when prepared in one of these skillets, and plenty of one-skillet meals can be cooked up with little fuss.
Buy It: $23; target.com
Camp Chef Cast-Iron Pizza Pan
Looking for a fun family activity? Forgo the delivery, grab the kids, and make a big pizza right at home with all of your favorite toppings. Use your skillet for a deep crust version, or try one of these sleeker pans for a thinner crust.
Buy It: $25; bedbathandbeyond.com
Artisanal Kitchen Supply Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven
Using a cast-iron Dutch oven for homemade bread (may we suggest our easy, no-knead Buttermilk bread?) gives it a crisp and beautifully golden crust.
Buy It: $40; bedbathandbeyond.com
Artisanal Kitchen Supply Pre-Seasoned Mini Cast-Iron Skillet
Use this smaller skillet to whip up tasty treats for one, like ooey-gooey peanut butter-chocolate chip skillet cookies or strawberry skillet cake.
Buy It: $10; bedbathandbeyond.com
Lodge Cast-Iron Griddle
This pre-seasoned griddle is ideal for preparing favorite breakfast foods like pancakes, eggs, omelettes, crepes, and more. Folks love it for making thin crust pizza, too.
Buy It: $15; target.com
Basic Essentials Non-Stick Cast-Iron Grill Pan and Press
You’re on your way to becoming a panini and grilled cheese master with this pan and press combo.
Buy It: $34; wayfair.com
Rome Industries Chuck Wagon Waffle Iron
Designed for camp stoves and fire pits, this old-school iron is perfect for cooks and waffle fans who love the great outdoors. Make our best-ever buttermilk waffles and top ‘em with marshmallows and chocolates for a campfire-inspired creation.
Buy It: $25; bedbathandbeyond.com
Lodge Cast-Iron Reversible Griddle
This dynamic piece, which is ideal if you’re cooking for a crowd, can be used on your stovetop, in your oven, over an open fire, or on the grill to fry or bake foods. It also features two sides—one with and one without grill marks—giving you even more options.
Buy It: $30; target.com
Lodge Cast-Iron Square Grill Pan
Smaller than the griddle, this lined pan will help you achieve those tasty and crunchy grill marks on steaks and more of your favorite meats.
Buy It: $36; williams-sonoma.com
Camp Chef Cast-Iron Pie Pan
If you’re not baking your pies in a cast-iron pan, then you’re seriously missing out.
Buy It: $19; target.com
Lodge Corn Stick Loaf Pan
While you can always make cornbread—like our Jalapeño Cornbread Sticks—in muffin tins or a casserole dish, there’s something even more fun about this stick pan.
Buy It: $19; bedbathandbeyond.com
Lodge Cast-Iron Wedge Loaf Pan
Step up your scone game with this wedge pan, which makes both sweet and savory versions taste even better.
Buy It: $23; bedbathandbeyond.com
Lodge Fajita Three-Piece Set
Achieve restaurant-quality fajitas at home with this three-piece set, which comes with a handle mitt and wooden trivet serving board for an easy presentation.
Buy It: $35; williams-sonoma.com