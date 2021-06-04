The Best Blenders for Every Kitchen and Budget
If you've been thinking about buying a new blender, we think now is as good of a time as any to commit to a new one. A new blender can help make sweltering Southern summers more bearable by offering a helping hand to whip up homemade smoothies, frozen drinks, refreshing dips, and more.
When deciding what kind of blender is best for you and your family, there are several factors you'll want to consider. One of the first choices you should make is what the budget will be for your new blender. If you think it'll become one of your most-used small appliances, you may be willing to spend a little more, but if you're just making the occasional smoothie there are plenty of budget-friendly options that will work for you. The amount of storage space you have in your kitchen may also play an important role in your decision. If you have minimal countertop and cabinet space, there are small blenders that will be a great fit. However, if there are no limitations on available space, you can select a full-size blender without any concern.
Most importantly, what you'll be using your blender for should be the deciding factor when it comes time to make your final selection. From blending smoothies to pureeing soups to chopping vegetables and more, the right blender can be way more useful than you may think. According to thousands of customer reviews, these are the best top-rated blenders to add to your kitchen, starting at just $15.99.
Best Overall Blender: Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
Best Small Blender: Magic Bullet Blender
Best Affordable Blender: BLACK+DECKER Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Best Immersion Blender: Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Best Glass Blender: Oster Blender Pro 1200 with Glass Jar
Best Personal Blender: Hamilton Beach Personal Blender
Best Blender for Ice: Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender
Best Splurge-Worthy Blender: Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Related Items
Best Overall Blender: Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
BUY IT: $89.99; amazon.com
As the best-selling full-sized blender on Amazon, the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender is the perfect mixture of price, versatility, and ease of use. Coming in at under $100, it features 1000 watts of power and a 64-ounce capacity. One reviewer said, "There are some products that just change your life. I wanted to get in on the smoothie thing, and there simply is no other way to do it than with a blender, and no better blender to do it with."
Best Small Blender: Magic Bullet Blender
BUY IT: $36.63; amazon.com
This compact Magic Bullet blender still delivers plenty of power to chop, mix, blend, whip, grind and more. It can do it all, while taking up minimal space in your kitchen. You can also blend smoothies and drinks right in the cup. Simply swap the blade out for a to-go lid and you're ready to walk out the door. All of the included blending cups in a variety of sizes are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
Best Affordable Blender: BLACK+DECKER Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
With 10 manual speeds, a lightweight six-cup capacity jar, and four point blade, the Crush Master from BLACK+DECKER offers all of the basic functions you need from a blender at a bargain price. The pitcher, lid, and blade are all dishwasher-safe to make for easy cleanup after each use.
Best Immersion Blender: Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
BUY IT: $29.96; amazon.com
Immersion blenders are less bulky than their traditional counterpart and offer a less messy way to blend foods. Once you discover how easy this hand blender is to use, you may be surprised at how many times you reach for it. Smoothies, whipped cream, salsa, and milkshakes are just a few of the long list of foods that the Mueller Multi-Purpose Hand Blender can help you make. "I whole heartedly recommend this Mueller Immersion blender to anyone who is in the market for a very high quality and versatile hand held blender," shared one happy customer.
Best Glass Blender: Oster Blender Pro 1200 with Glass Jar
BUY IT: $69.99; amazon.com
The Boroclass glass jar on the Oster Blender Pro is made to withstand thermal shock while being durable and safe to wash in the dishwasher. In addition to three smart settings, the blender also includes seven additional speed settings so there is sure to be a great setting for whatever need you have. A dual direction blade ensures that contents will move up and down for the best results.
Best Personal Blender: Hamilton Beach Personal Blender
BUY IT: $15.99; amazon.com
If you enjoy making smoothies to drink while you're on-the-go, a personal blender offers the portability you need. Plus, a one-touch option allows you to get the job done with little time or programming required. All of your chosen ingredients are blended together in the jar that you can drink from. In addition to black, the blender is also available in blue, red, raspberry pink, and white.
Best Blender for Ice: Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
You can grind, crush, and grate ice, blend smoothies, or create milkshakes with the touch of a button using the Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender. In addition to a blender, it also serves as a three-cup vegetable chopper. After sharing a somewhat lengthy review, one shopper said, "Long story short, BUY THIS BLENDER!! YOU WON'T REGRET IT!!"
Best Splurge-Worthy Blender: Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
BUY IT: $349.95; amazon.com
If you're ready to take the plunge and upgrade to a top-of-the-line blender, you probably have a Vitamix on your radar. Variable speeds and pulse allows you to achieve the right texture for whatever food you are blending while the tamper helps process thicker blends without having to stop the machine. The Vitamix also has the ability to heat foods using the friction of the blades, so you can bring food to a piping hot temperature in six minutes. Finally, after each use, you can add warm water and dish soap to watch your blender self-clean in just 60 seconds.