The Best Blenders for Every Kitchen and Budget

If you've been thinking about buying a new blender, we think now is as good of a time as any to commit to a new one. A new blender can help make sweltering Southern summers more bearable by offering a helping hand to whip up homemade smoothies, frozen drinks, refreshing dips, and more.



When deciding what kind of blender is best for you and your family, there are several factors you'll want to consider. One of the first choices you should make is what the budget will be for your new blender. If you think it'll become one of your most-used small appliances, you may be willing to spend a little more, but if you're just making the occasional smoothie there are plenty of budget-friendly options that will work for you. The amount of storage space you have in your kitchen may also play an important role in your decision. If you have minimal countertop and cabinet space, there are small blenders that will be a great fit. However, if there are no limitations on available space, you can select a full-size blender without any concern.