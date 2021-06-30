This $9 Silicone Popsicle Mold Will Totally Upgrade Your Old Plastic One
That refreshing feeling you get from devouring a cold popsicle during a heat wave can seem almost heaven sent. A fan may lower the temperature in your home, but crafting your own frozen concoctions definitely appeases your taste buds. And for "easy-to-pop-out" popsicles, you have to try the Bell Dream silicone popsicle mold that's only $9 on Amazon.
Whether you're planning to make a creamsicle or a traditional fruit juice pop, you'll be amazed by the nostalgia-inducing Bell Dream popsicle mold. Amazon shoppers say it has a knack for bringing them "back to childhood." The main difference between this mold and the one from your youth? It's made from durable BPA-free silicone that will upgrade your good ol' plastic popsicle tray, and reviewers say it "works like a charm."
BUY IT: $8.55; amazon.com
The flexible food-grade silicone popsicle mold makes the freezing process "easy peasy," a reviewer confirms. It also helps you gently push out the pops, even without running hot water over them. And because it's made of heat-resistant silicone, the tray can go in the dishwasher for a quick cleanup.
You can make two different mold sizes with this fun popsicle tray. And unlike other popsicle molds, this one comes with reusable pop sticks, which means no more wooden aftertaste from traditional popsicle sticks. Plus, it comes with a funnel to insert your liquid mix without messes and a little brush for cleaning it by hand.
The mold is ideal for shoppers who want to customize their frozen treats. Reviewers say they've used it to cut back on added sugar and make keto-friendly desserts. And while many use it as a traditional fruit pop maker, some shoppers make more unique desserts in it, including pickle pops (yes, with pickle juice), banana pudding popsicles, and even ice cream pops. Yum!
"Excellent popsicle mold!" writes one Amazon shopper. "The popsicles slipped right out with no pairing of hot water or tugging. I've always used hard plastic popsicle containers so this silicone mold was life changing in my popsicle world!"
Beat the summer heat with this $9 silicone popsicle mold from Bell Dream that makes dreamy pops every time.