This Automatic Pan Stirrer from Amazon Means You'll Never Burn the Bottom of Your Food Again

We've all suffered from what could be charmingly called, "doing a thousand things at once, so there goes the homemade caramel." You leave for one minute to go feed the dog, and you come back to the smell of defeat. On top, the damage doesn't look too catastrophic, but the bottom is burnt to a crisp and your mission to remake your grandmother's caramel cake or pralines is thwarted again. As if it's not embarrassing enough, the pan then taunts you for days as you try to soak the sticky mess off.

The same goes for many others kitchen endeavors, whether you're trying to make super fluffy scrambled eggs, non-goopy risotto, old-fashioned gravy, some from-scratch pasta sauces, or notoriously finicky gumbo roux. Things that need to be constantly stirred while cooking don't care if your laundry needs switching, but there is a workaround that can make your life just a little bit easier. It's called an automatic pan stirrer, and per usual, you can find it on Amazon.

The Uutensil Stirr is a self-rotating, pot-stirring, heat-resistant kitchen tool that makes sure no matter what you're cooking that usually needs constant attention, you don't have to worry about anything burning or sticking on the bottom of the pan. It even takes the stress out of making homemade caramel or roux, which is a lofty accomplishment. Just ask any Southern cook. It's also handy when warming up leftover stews and canned soups on the stovetop for even heat distribution.

It offers three different speed options to match whichever dish you're making, and it's cordless, so you don't need to worry about any accidents or having an electrical outlet near the stove. It also comes equipped with a built-in timer function that allows you to set the stirring time from 1 to 10 minutes for customization. Plus, you can remove the stirring prong "legs'' to put in the dishwasher for cleaning after use. To operate, you simply place it in a pan or pot, turn it on, and choose from one of the three speed options. No splatters or spills.

If you're looking to finally master some of the fussiest recipes out there without standing over the stovetop for half an hour, let this automated pot stirrer do the job for you.