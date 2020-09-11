It's Time to Buy This Pizza Cutter Wheel on Amazon With More Than 9,000 Five-Star Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Some days, a girl or a fella just needs pizza. These days, we're feeling like the ratio of pizza: other foods for dinner is standing strong at 2:1. Delivery. Easy homemade pizza recipes. Frozen pizza. Cast iron skillet pizza. We've done it all. We've eaten it all. And so it goes.

One thing, we haven't done, however, that's long overdue, is upgrading our pizza cutting methods for the nights where we're whipping up our own pie (Shout-out to our bread knife for hacking through homemade 'za since 1981). But what if we told you pizza slicing nirvana existed and it costs less than $15?

Meet the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel on Amazon Prime. Available in blue ($14.95), green ($11.85), and red ($12.75), we first learned about this wonderful kitchen tool on The Kitchn, a food and lifestyle website, which praised it for having more than 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

After doing a deeper dive into the Kitchy pizza cutter wheel, we certainly see why. First, it's designed with an ergonomic handle to help make cutting pizza less of a Tough Mudder obstacle course event. It's also very sharp and comes with a protective guard for safe storage. When it comes time to cleaning the utensil, you can take it apart and put it in the dishwasher (carefully, so you don't hurt yourself with the blade).

As for some of the rave reviews of the Amazon's Choice item, users gave feedback ranging from, "much safer than a scary pizza rocker, easier to clean than a pizza cutter, [and] faster than a regular knife, which would dull faster..." to "I'm Italian-American. I make pizza weekly in my house...this is a GAME CHANGER! Works great, is safe and way better than any other design. I was skeptical at first until I used it. Now this rocks!! Mangia!!!"

