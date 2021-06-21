Lodge, Le Creuset, Calphalon, and More Cookware Brands Are on Sale at Amazon Today
Cooking is one of the best ways to bring people together and show them how much you care. Along with skills, of course, it also requires an array of equipment. No Southerner's kitchen is complete without a cast iron skillet, a Dutch oven, a nonstick pan, and a stock pot big enough to feed a family-and those are just a few of the essentials. While you might have a few heirlooms that were passed down through the generations, buying new cookware can be an expensive endeavor.
One way to save big while shopping for your kitchen? Wait for Amazon Prime Day. The two-day shopping event is going on now, and there are countless cookware deals for Amazon Prime members to choose from. Whether you have one specific item in mind or need to revamp your entire collection, now's the time to buy.
During the sale, you'll find discounted skillets, pots, pans, and more kitchen staples from well-known brands like Calphalon, Lodge, and Le Creuset. If you're looking to restock your kitchen cabinets all at once, you can order this 15-piece nonstick cookware set from Calphalon while it's $250 off or this 16-piece ceramic set from GreenLife that's only $70 after its discount. Separate pieces are also marked down for Amazon Prime Day, including an AmazonBasics enameled cast iron Dutch oven and a Lodge pre-seasoned cast iron skillet.
If you want to get in on the savings, you'll have to shop quickly. When the clock strikes midnight PT on June 22, many of the deals will disappear. To help you speed up the process, we've outlined 11 of the best cookware deals to shop during Amazon Prime Day, below.