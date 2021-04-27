Internet Shoppers Love the Always Pan from Our Place and It's On Major Sale Right Now
If you've taken a scroll through Instagram or Pinterest lately, chances are you've seen at least one person raving about the Always Pan from Our Place. You'll recognize it by its modular lid and unique colors. Our Place aims for the Always Pan to replace eight other pieces in the kitchen including the fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest.
Whether you've been wanting to try the internet-famous pan for yourself or know someone who would be delighted to unwrap one for Mother's Day, now is the time to make your purchase. Today through May 4, you can use code GOODTASTE30 at checkout on fromourplace.com to get $30 off the Always Pan. This sale makes the pan $115, which is a little over 20% off of the original price of $145.
Compatible with all cooktops, the pan is made with non-toxic materials and features a nonstick coating that reviewers rave about (even marshmallows won't stick!). The aluminum body helps heat disperse evenly and keeps it lightweight so it's easy to move about the kitchen. It also features two pouring spouts and a built-in spoon rest to reduce messes while cooking. Not only can the pot braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, serve, and store food, but it looks good while doing it. The stylish pan is available in eight colors: spice, blue salt, terracotta, sage, heat, steam, char, and lavender.
With a 4.6 star rating out of 5 and over 15,000 reviews, there's no shortage of happy customers who rave about the Always Pan. Even those who were skeptical at first share they were pleasantly surprised. Review after review states that it's the best pan ever. "I have not stopped using this pan since I unpacked it. I boil water. I fry eggs. I saute vegetables. I make chili. And the cleanup is virtually non-existent. Worth every penny!" said one customer.
Another shared, "If you are contemplating if you should purchase this pan, do not look any further!! Far exceeded my expectations! Can cook absolutely everything in this pan and the cleanup is amazing!! Better than any other nonstick pan I own."
