Already Thinking About Thanksgiving? This All-Clad Roaster Is $130 Off Right Now

Your Thanksgiving festivities will likely look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy all of your favorite holiday dishes with the people closest to you. No pandemic will ever change the fact that turkey, potatoes, and pumpkin pie are staples worth indulging in, if only at a casual gathering of immediate family around the kitchen table. If you’re planning on preparing any kind of Turkey Day feast for you and yours come November, consider treating yourself to new cookware to revive the excitement of the season. Topping our list of recommendations is All-Clad's 10-Quart Oval Roaster and Lid, which is on sale for a whopping $130 off at Nordstrom right now.
The sleek roaster is made of a stainless steel that’s safe to be used with ovens, stoves, inductions, broilers, and even the dishwasher. Its included flat rack attachment ensures that large cuts of meat, like turkey and ham, are evenly cooked. The cherry on top? The distinctly high sides on this roaster’s domed lid prevent any splattering while cooking, which is a major win for anyone who tends to go a little dressing-crazy.
Nordstrom shoppers sing high praises of the roaster in its reviews section, citing its easy cleanup capabilities as a major selling point. “I used this over Thanksgiving to cook a ham. My husband uses a spray that has apple juice and sugar in it. To say it destroys a pan is an understatement, but it is so good,” one reviewer wrote. “I was dreading washing [the roaster], but it cleaned up beautifully with no effort. I may have to get one for my mother for Christmas!” Others add that its beautiful design turns their favorite turkey recipes into “pieces of art.”
Ordinarily priced at $330, you can grab the stunning 10-quart roaster for just $200 right now. Be sure to act fast—there’s no telling how long a sale this major will last.
Buy It: $200 (orig. $330); nordstrom.com