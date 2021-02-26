This American-Made Cookware Brand Uses a Little-Known Technique to Make Food Healthier

Let's face it: Quality cookware will always be worth the splurge. And with Americans visiting restaurants less than ever due to COVID-19, having a durable set of kitchen supplies at home has become even more crucial.
When we came across 360 Cookware's line of stainless steel tools, we knew, in good conscience, that we couldn't keep it a secret. One under-the-radar feature makes its pots and pans rise above the crowd, and right now, they're all on sale for 20 percent off with the code LOVE20.
360 Cookware is a purveyor of waterless cookware, which cooks food faster and requires smaller amounts of additives like oil and water. According to the brand, going "waterless" can help you eat fewer calories every month—and shorter cooking times could substantially lower your electricity bill.
Rest assured, there's a science behind the cookware's incredible claims. Each 360 stockpot, slow cooker, and fry pan is made in the United States with a surgical-grade stainless steel cooking surface, heat-conducting aluminum core, and external stainless steel layer. When used with the included Vapor Seal lid, the cookware circulates heat and water vapor around food while preserving nutrients and flavor.
You'll hardly need to change your cooking process to implement the waterless technology. The cookware should be used on low to medium heat, and to activate the lid's Vapor Seal, simply place it on top of your pot or pan and give it a spin. Depending on what you make, you may still need some water or oil, but it will be substantially less than the amount required for typical cookware. Not to mention, you'll be done cooking much faster.
Customers are blown away by 360 Cookware's capabilities. "I was very apprehensive about ordering this product and about the claims being made by the manufacturer. I ordered a 2-quart saucepan just to check it out, and I am so glad I did," one reviewer wrote. "The quality is nothing short of exceptional, and [the brand] didn't exaggerate the products' capabilities."
"The lid has some weight to it and seals well, allowing vapor cooking, which is fast and super efficient," said another, who purchased the 4-Quart Stockpot with Cover. "I cooked rice in five minutes. Cleaning is easy; I use the Bar Keepers Friend stainless steel cleaner, and it looks like new every time! I've never owned pots that I liked so much!"
Prices for 360 Cookware's products start at $62 for a 7-inch fry pan under the LOVE20 promotion. For more information on adjusting your recipes for waterless cooking, check out the brand's collection of helpful how-to videos. If you'd rather go old school, simply use the cookware the way you would any other variety.
