If you were thinking of making a Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole for dinner tonight with the chicken you’ve been saving in the freezer, you may want to double-check the label.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) just announced a large recall of frozen meat and poultry products sold by Kingsland Food Processing Corporation. Meat from the company was shipped through distributors to wholesale customers in Florida, Texas, and four other states.

Though there have not yet been any reports from folks who have had adverse reactions to the meat, the FSIS found that the affected products at Kingsland were produced without “the benefit of federal inspection,” the government agency said in the recall announcement.

FSIS inspection officials discovered that certain products were processed in rooms not “within the official premises of the establishment,” meaning that they were overlooked in the usual inspection procedures.

The full list of products to look out for can be found here (there are 54) and their labels viewed here. Meat addressed in the recall includes Kingsland Food Processing Corp. chicken skewers, chicken gizzards, chicken breasts, beef skewers, oxtail, pork spare rib, and pork liver (the list goes on), in addition to mutton, lamb, goat, and duck meat products. The affected meat was produced on dates ranging from Nov. 1, 2022 through July 20, 2023 with best-before dates from Aug. 1, 2023 through April 20, 2024. The meat labels have “EST. 48204” or “EST. P-48204” inside the USDA inspection mark.

Label for Chicken Breast Meat Skewers, one of the recalled products. Food Safety Inspection Service

FSIS urges customers who have the affected Kingsland meat in their fridge or freezer to return it to the place where it was purchased or to throw it away.

There have been several major recalls in 2023 so far, including bagged produce, 40,000 pounds of pork, frozen fruit, Gold Medal Flour, salad kits, and 42,000 pounds of sausages.

It sounds like our only safe bet is to eat Key Lime Icebox Cake for dinner.

