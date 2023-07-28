Check Your Freezer: The USDA Just Recalled Over 50 Frozen Meat Products

The meat was produced in rooms outside of official inspection by Kingsland Food Processing Corp.

By
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023
Frozen meat in supermarket freezer
Photo:

Getty Images / Kilito Chan

If you were thinking of making a Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole for dinner tonight with the chicken you’ve been saving in the freezer, you may want to double-check the label. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) just announced a large recall of frozen meat and poultry products sold by Kingsland Food Processing Corporation. Meat from the company was shipped through distributors to wholesale customers in Florida, Texas, and four other states.

Though there have not yet been any reports from folks who have had adverse reactions to the meat, the FSIS found that the affected products at Kingsland were produced without “the benefit of federal inspection,” the government agency said in the recall announcement.

FSIS inspection officials discovered that certain products were processed in rooms not “within the official premises of the establishment,” meaning that they were overlooked in the usual inspection procedures.

The full list of products to look out for can be found here (there are 54) and their labels viewed here. Meat addressed in the recall includes Kingsland Food Processing Corp. chicken skewers, chicken gizzards, chicken breasts, beef skewers, oxtail, pork spare rib, and pork liver (the list goes on), in addition to mutton, lamb, goat, and duck meat products. The affected meat was produced on dates ranging from Nov. 1, 2022 through July 20, 2023 with best-before dates from Aug. 1, 2023 through April 20, 2024. The meat labels have “EST. 48204” or “EST. P-48204” inside the USDA inspection mark.

Kingsland Food Processing Corp. Label: Chicken Breast Meat Skewer
Label for Chicken Breast Meat Skewers, one of the recalled products.

Food Safety Inspection Service

FSIS urges customers who have the affected Kingsland meat in their fridge or freezer to return it to the place where it was purchased or to throw it away.

There have been several major recalls in 2023 so far, including bagged produce, 40,000 pounds of pork, frozen fruit, Gold Medal Flour, salad kits, and 42,000 pounds of sausages.

It sounds like our only safe bet is to eat Key Lime Icebox Cake for dinner.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Trader Joe's Sign on Building
This Trader Joe’s Recall Announcement Could Save You A Chipped Tooth
Pork sausages on grill
Over 42,000 Pounds Of Johnsonville Sausage Links Were Recalled
BBQ pork ribs
More Than 40,000 Pounds Of Pork Sold At Walmart And Aldi Are Being Recalled Across The South
Frozen strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries
Frozen Fruit Sold At Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi & AWG Recalled For Potential Contamination
Pork Processing At A Smithfield Foods Plant
Smithfield Recalls 185,000 Pounds of Bacon Topping Due to Possible Metal Contamination
Woman chooses sausages in store
More Than 87,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Vienna Sausage Recall
Check Your Pantry: Nearly 2.6 Million Pounds Of Vienna Sausage Products Recalled Nationwide
Bag spinach
Bagged Spinach, Kale, And Collard Greens Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
a person's hand is shown packing a beef patty in a black container
More than 60 Tons of Ground Beef Products Recalled Nationwide
Costco Frozen Section
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
grilled chicken breast
Wayne Farms Expands Nationwide Recall on Pre-Cooked Chicken
Mama Ricotta's Charlotte
22 Best Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina
Standing Along Cinnamon Shore Texas
50 Undiscovered Places You'll Love In The South
Arnaudâs Restaurant Jazz Brunch
The 40 Best Restaurants In New Orleans For Every Price Point
Jackson Square, New Orleans
The 40 Best Things To Do In New Orleans
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints