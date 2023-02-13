KFC Is Getting Rid Of A Few Menu Items—And One Fan Favorite Is Back

The next time you roll through the KFC drive-thru, things may look a little different. The chicken chain is shaking up their menu, getting rid of a few items and making way for the return of a fan favorite.

First the not-so-good news: KFC is undergoing "a menu simplification", as first reported by Yahoo Finance, and is clearing out a few menu items to make room for others. On the chopping block: chicken wings, popcorn chicken, Nashville hot sauce, strawberry lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies, which are apparently some of the less-popular items on the chain’s menu. The decision to remove items was "really to deliver our most popular products perfectly each time and to actually make room for new products," KFC U.S. Director Brittany Wilson told Yahoo Finance.

Now for the good news: KFC Wraps are back! The fan favorite is after a successful 2022 test run in Atlanta, Georgia, the wraps are heading nationwide, for a limited time. "Wraps fans have been begging for fried chicken wraps to return, and we're answering the call with our new finger lickin' good KFC Wraps," Nick Chavez, the CMO of KFC U.S. said in a press release. To mark the occasion, the chain is offering two KFC Wraps for $5, so fans don’t have to choose between the Classic Chicken Wrap or the version with Spicy Slaw.

Those aren’t the only changes KFC has afoot, one of the reasons they wanted to make a little room on their menu was to “make room for this big spring of innovation that KFC has coming." Can’t wait to find out what else they have in store for our stomachs!