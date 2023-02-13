KFC Is Getting Rid Of A Few Menu Items—And One Fan Favorite Is Back

Did your favorites make the cut?

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023
KFC Exterior
Photo:

SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty

The next time you roll through the KFC drive-thru, things may look a little different. The chicken chain is shaking up their menu, getting rid of a few items and making way for the return of a fan favorite. 

First the not-so-good news: KFC is undergoing "a menu simplification", as first reported by Yahoo Finance, and is clearing out a few menu items to make room for others. On the chopping block: chicken wings, popcorn chicken, Nashville hot sauce, strawberry lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies, which are apparently some of the less-popular items on the chain’s menu. The decision to remove items was "really to deliver our most popular products perfectly each time and to actually make room for new products," KFC U.S. Director Brittany Wilson told Yahoo Finance

Now for the good news: KFC Wraps are back! The fan favorite is after a successful 2022 test run in Atlanta, Georgia, the wraps are heading nationwide, for a limited time. "Wraps fans have been begging for fried chicken wraps to return, and we're answering the call with our new finger lickin' good KFC Wraps," Nick Chavez, the CMO of KFC U.S. said in a press release. To mark the occasion, the chain is offering  two KFC Wraps for $5, so fans don’t have to choose between the Classic Chicken Wrap or the version with Spicy Slaw.

Those aren’t the only changes KFC has afoot, one of the reasons they wanted to make a little room on their menu was to “make room for this big spring of innovation that KFC has coming." Can’t wait to find out what else they have in store for our stomachs!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Chick-fil-A food
Chick-fil-A Has Announced Their Most Ordered Entree Of 2022
Ripe for Revival Bus
This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries
A Good Heart and A Light Hand
5 Iconic African American-Authored Cookbooks Full Of Flavor, Community, And Wisdom
Decorated rustic lobby of Highlander Mountain House
Experience North Carolina’s Secret Winter Season
Count Porkula founders Walt Todd and Kelly Lovell
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
Boxes with clothes for donation
What Is Swedish Death Cleaning?
Publix Store
11 Discontinued Items We Want Publix to Bring Back
Crispy Baked Chicken Wings Recipe
50 Super Bowl Appetizers For A Winning Watch Party
Kennedy Family At White House On Christmas
5 Mistakes I’ll Never Again Make When Hosting The Holidays
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game
Chick-Fil-A Chicken Salad
6 Discontinued Chick-fil-A Menu Items That We Still Wish They'd Bring Back
Air Fryer Blooming Onion
38 Best Copycat Recipes from the Southern Living Archives
Cajun Fried Chicken
30 Of The Best Southern Fried Chicken Recipes We're Always Craving
Blue Skies Front Door with Orange Trees and Flowers
18 Blue Front Doors We're Obsessed With
The South's Best Fried Chicken
The South's Best Fried Chicken