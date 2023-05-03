Kevin Costner Reportedly Leaving "Yellowstone" After Season 5

Well folks, the rumors appear to have been true. Kevin Costner’s time on Yellowstone is officially nearing its end.

The Oscar winner is not returning to the Taylor Sheridan hit after season five, sources close to the production revealed exclusively to Entertainment Tonight.

The news comes after reports that Paramount was looking to end the show in its “current form” with the second half of this season due to disagreements over shooting schedules with Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton in the record-breaking series.

Costner has yet to comment on the news.

According to Deadline’s February article, Costner, who had originally limited himself to 65 days of shooting on Yellowstone, only wanted to film for 50 days for the first part of the current season. For the second half of season five, he only wanted to spend a week shooting.

Additional sources told ET that there is still no update on when the cast and crew will return to Montana to film the remaining episodes of season five, adding that the ambiguity has resulted in “a lot of confusion and frustration.”

According to Esquire, there is currently no production schedule or script in place for the next installment in the Yellowstone saga, leaving some to wonder if it will ever return at all.

Reports of the star’s exit comes a day after it was announced that his wife of more than 18 years, Christine, has filed for divorce.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner’s rep said in a statement to People. “We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Yellowstone was initially expected to return for part two of season five this summer. This is a developing story.

