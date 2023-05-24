Kentucky Man Runs Out Of Gas, Wins $1 Million Lottery Jackpot While Filling Up

“I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there.”

Published on May 24, 2023
Michael Schlemmer Lottery
Photo:

Kentucky Lottery

A quick stop for gas recently changed the life of one Kentucky man.

Michael Schlemmer was in “desperate need” of gas when he stopped at Convenient Food Mart on US Hwy 25 West in Corbin last week. After fueling up his car, the Corbin resident used the remainder of his cash to purchase a $1,000,000 Luck Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off ticket for $20.  

“I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there,” Schlemmer said in a Kentucky Lottery news release. “I had $40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket. I scratched it off and I looked at it and went back in the store. I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning.”

Schlemmer recalled that “nothing went through [his] mind,” the moment his scratching revealed the symbol to win the game’s $1,000,000 top prize. 

$1 Million Scratch Off

Kentucky Lottery

Schlemmer chose the lump sum cash payment of $862,000 instead of annuity payments. On Thursday he walked away from lottery headquarters with a check for $616,330 after taxes. 

Schlemmer told lottery officials that he had already been looking for a car when he struck it big. He said he plans to purchase a newer vehicle and put the rest of the winnings in the bank. 

“I told the dealership I’m waiting for a big check to come in and then I hit that,” he said.

Congratulations, Michael!

