You Can Adopt Adult Cats For Free At Kentucky Humane Society

Calling all cat lovers.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023
Portrait of a cat
Photo:

Anita Kot/ Getty Images

If you’ve been looking for a furry friend to keep you company, now is a great time to adopt. The Kentucky Humane Society has waived the adoption fees for adult cats living in their shelters—and they aren’t the only one.

Like many shelters across the South and the rest of the country, Kentucky’s shelters have many adult cats looking for their forever homes. "A lot of people want to adopt the cute, cuddly kittens," Andrea Mattingly the Communications officer for the Humane Society told WLKY, the local CBS News affiliate. "But their adult counterparts deserve to find their adult counterparts as well."

To help adult cats find new, loving humans outside the shelter, Kentucky’s Humane Society has temporarily eliminated adoption fees for cats older than a year. That means bringing home a new friend is easier than ever. While cat owners will still need to stock up on kitty kibble and cat litter, it’s a little cheaper when the adoption fees are waived. Clearly, cat lovers in Kentucky agree, because the program has been a huge hit. "We have adopted almost all of our adult cats out,” Mattingly said. “We actually only have four that are left!" The fees are only waived until September 4th, though, so if you’re hoping to share your home with a cat, now is the time to act. 

If you’re not near, Kentucky, plenty of other shelters around the South are taking similar action to get cats into new homes. Forsyth County in Georgia recently waived adoption fees, as did South Carolina’s Aiken County Animal Shelter, and Palm Valley Animal Shelter in Texas has a whole list of pets available for no adoption fee. If you’re looking for a new friend, check with your local shelter.

