Kentucky Florist’s “Adopt A Resident” Program Brings Love To Nursing Home Residents On Valentine’s Day

“If you could just see the faces of some of these residents, you would completely understand why we give these to them.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on January 18, 2023
For many florists, Valentine’s Day is a crucial money making time of year for their business. But a floral shop in Vergie, Kentucky, chooses to mark the holiday by giving back to an often-overlooked segment of the population. 

For the second year in a row, Reed Family Floral’s “Adopt a Resident” program allows community members to purchase a single-rose arrangement to be delivered to a nursing home resident on Valentine’s Day.

“If you could just see the faces of some of these residents, you would completely understand why we give these to them,” Evan Sykes, owner of Reed Family Floral, told WYMT. “It really makes you feel good, because a lot of these residents at the long-term care facilities, you know, they don’t have much family. And especially the ones that don’t have any visitors. Just taking them that bud vase, it really just brightens their whole day.”

Sykes already has enough sponsors to treat residents of three Pike County nursing homes to a special delivery on February 14. With contributions from a few more, he’ll have a fourth facility covered, for a total of 350 happy seniors throughout Pike County.

For $15.99 plus tax, sponsors will ensure all the residents at Good Shepherd Health and Rehabilitation in Phelps receive a red rose and greenery in a vase along with a bow and card.

“I encourage everyone—even if you don’t have the financial means to sponsor a bud vase—just get out and visit your local residents,” Sykes told WYMT. “Do anything you can to bring them joy.”

To donate, call the shop directly at (606) 639-8212 or Venmo @evan-sykes-3.

