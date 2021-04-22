Amazing Prepared Derby Dinners to Order Online from Commander's Palace, Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen, and More
From Commander's Palace Three-Course Shrimp and Grits Dinner to Kern's Kitchen Derby Pie, we've got you covered.
Unable to celebrate the Kentucky Derby this May 1 with loved ones and want to send them a little special something? Simply feel like taking Derby Day off from cooking? Gourmet meal deliveries to the rescue, ladies and gents.
Here are 5 options for ordering a delectable feast for the Derby online for your pod or loved ones.
The Derby Dinner by Thomas Preti Events
We love this offering available online from Baldor Specialty Foods that serves four people. The cornucopia of food includes cheese wafers, mint julep lemonade, mini buttermilk biscuits with homemade bourbon bacon jam, chilled mint pea soup, roast turkey and smoked bacon Hot Browns with tomatoes and Mornay sauce on Texas toast, and chocolate walnut Derby pie. (The spread is pictured above.)
Buy It: $198; BaldorFood.com
Commander's Palace Three-Course Shrimp and Grits Dinner
From the New Orleans' Garden District famed restaurant to your door, enjoy "Haute Creole" food in the comfort of your home courtesy of Goldbelly, a leading food e-commerce platforms peddling beloved dishes and victuals from food makers and small businesses across the country. In this dinner, you'll get garlic bread, Turtle Soup or seafood gumbo, wild shrimp and cognac with Creole cream cheese grits, and a whole pecan pie, with a side of epicurean bliss.
Buy It: $169; Goldbelly.com
Kern's Kitchen Derby Pie
It's not Derby Day without Derby Pie. Dig into some of the best of the bunch from this Kentucky stronghold that sells more than 100,000 Derby Pies a year. BYO ice cream and get ready for a sugar rush.
Buy It: $49; Goldbelly.com
The 404 Kitchen Three Nights of Southern Entrées
Williams Sonoma to the rescue with a slew of pre-made meals from The 404 Kitchen in Nashville. And why celebrate the Kentucky Derby for one night when you can stretch it into three fun-and-food filled evenings? That's why we're loving this box of hanger steaks, crispy fingerling potatoes, Cipollini onions, steak sauce, shrimp and grits with scallions, tomatoes, and crispy ham garnish and chili oil, pasta bolognese, and two gooey chocolate cakes.
Buy It: $199.95; Williams-Sonoma.com
The Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby WeFeast Experience
Enjoy Bluegrass State favorites in this box of tantalizing fare that serves two people. First, start with poached asparagus, endive, and cucumber crudités with Kentucky Benedictine dip and country ham and cheese biscuits accompanied by Woodford Pimento cheese. Next, it's onto a Woodford Reserve and honey-glazed Turkey Hot Brown Hero with Mornay dipping sauce and spicy BBQ kettle chips. Finish off supper with molasses and bourbon caramel cookies. This set also comes with two Mint Julep copper color cups, Bourbon Barrel Foods Woodford Reserve Mint syrup, and fresh mint, along with a Woodford Reserve commemorative booklet that celebrates the history of the Derby and honors the Black jockeys who furthered the sport at the end of the 1800s and the early 1900s.
Buy It: $125; GetWeFeast.com
Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
"Bigger Better Biscuits" is Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen's motto and they sure live up to it. Toast the Kentucky Derby with an award-winning fried chicken biscuit sandwich from this beloved Chapel Hill, North Carolina, institution. This kit serves eight (or enjoy plenty of leftovers if your party is smaller) and you'll crave the chicken's seasoning for months to come.
Buy It: $109; Goldbelly.com
Which of the above options look the best to you? We're going to have a hard time narrowing down our final choice.