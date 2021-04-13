Churchill Downs Posts Cooking Videos and Recipes for a Kentucky Derby At-Home Menu Straight from the Racetrack
Whip up Black-Eyed Pea & Corn Salsa, Kentucky Burgoo, Grit Fritters with Pimento Cheese & Green Goddess Dipping Sauce, and so much more from Churchill Downs' executive chef.
The Kentucky Derby and your personal plans for the 147th Run for the Roses may look different this year in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but we have a feeling they'll taste better than ever thanks to new YouTube cooking classes and recipes from Churchill Downs Racetrack designed to bring a taste of Kentucky into your home. (The Kentucky Derby will take place on May 1, with limited in-person seating available at around 40-50% capacity.)
This year, Churchill Downs' executive chef David Danielson will help you create a tantalizing at-home menu for Derby Day with YouTube tutorials in which he'll walk you through making two dishes, as well as a video from Tim Knittel, the official bourbon ambassador of Churchill Downs teaching you how to make two cocktails. Churchill Downs is also releasing a full menu of recipes for at-home hits like "Jar-cuterie," (personalized charcuterie portions served inside of a jar), Black-Eyed Pea & Corn Salsa with Chips, Kentucky Burgoo (it's a tantalizing stew, y'all), Tomato & Watermelon Salad, Grit Fritters with Pimento Cheese & Green Goddess Dipping Sauce, and an Ice Cream Sundae with Woodford Reserve Bourbon Caramel. Fans can visit KentuckyDerby.com here to get the full recipes and suggested wine and cocktail pairings.
"As more fans will be watching the Kentucky Derby from home this year, we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the culinary traditions of this iconic event," said Chef Danielson in a press release from the Churchill Downs Racetrack. "Between our at-home menu and cooking demos, we hope to deliver festive Louisville staples to your doorstep." Check out one of Chef Danielson's video's below. All videos for the at-home Kentucky Derby menu are available here.
Check out some more of the amazing dishes you can make for your at-home celebrations below. Warning: Don't scroll down if you're hungry.
WATCH: Secrets of Churchill Downs
What will you be cooking up for Derby Day? We've got our eyes on that ice cream sundae already.