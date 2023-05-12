Shoppers Are Obsessed With These Covers That Prevent You From Eating At A Dirty Picnic Table

They’re available in 14 colors, and they’re priced from $22.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

KENOBEE Picnic Table and Bench Fitted Tablecloth
Photo:

Amazon

Whether you’re at home, at church, or out camping, a picnic lunch filled with all of your favorite salads, sandwiches, and snacks is a summertime staple. Even if you love the location and you’ve lucked out with beautiful weather, eating at a picnic table that’s seen better days can cause a snag in your plans. But Amazon shoppers found a nifty solution thanks to this three-piece set that covers the table and both benches. 

The Kenobee Picnic Table and Bench Cover Set is a favorite among shoppers because it offers a clean and comfortable barrier between you and a picnic table and bench. Each of the three pieces included in the set (one table cover and two bench covers) have elastic surrounding it, just like a fitted sheet, to fully cover the surface. You can choose from 14 different colors and patterns—and while the sale is live, each piece is about $7 apiece  (though some options cost a bit more). 

KENOBEE Picnic Table and Bench Fitted Tablecloth

Amazon

BUY IT: $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

“[These] fit our tables wonderfully,” began one five-star reviewer, adding, “The tables are old and worn, [and] sanding and painting would have taken too long—but the covers were a perfect solution. They clean easily.” A different shopper who has used the covers for “over a month without any issues” said that they’re “very stylish and durable.” Plus, they shared that even on windy, sunny days, the covers didn’t fade and “stayed put.”

The set includes one tabletop cover that can cover a 72- by 28-inch picnic table, as well as two bench covers that stretch to fit 12- by 72-inch benches. All three pieces have a water- and oil-proof exterior as well as a flannel interior that adds comfort and helps to prevent “skidding and slipping” while you’re sitting on it, according to the brand. Once you’re ready to clean your covers, plan to simply wipe them down with soap and water. Then fold them up for easy storing. 

“We were able to wipe them down and reuse them. They were very durable, and [they] made our campsite feel that much cleaner and personal,” wrote a reviewer. “​​Perfect for camping—stays put and makes your campsite look homey,” added another shopper

Whether you’re spending an afternoon at the park or you’re on a camping trip, cover the picnic table and benches with a Kenobee three-piece set, especially while you can buy one for under $25.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Lowcountry Farmhouse House Plan Front Porch Swing
The Best Porch Swings for Every Outdoor Space
Maxi Dresses on Amazon
12 Stylish Maxi Dresses That Will Instantly Become Your Go-Tos During the Warmer Months
Woman Using Eyelash Curler
This Is How To Use an Eyelash Curler the Right Way
Related Articles
INTEX Sit 'n Float Classic Inflatable Raft Tout
These Comfortable Pool Floats With Cup Holders Are Easy To Pack For Beach Trips—And They’re Only $11 Apiece
Plus Size Amazon fashion roundup
Amazon Has An Entire Section Of Stylish Plus-Size Clothing Under $50—Shop Our Top Picks
Tupperware Heritage Collection 10 Piece Food Storage Container Set Tout
This Nostalgic Set of Tupperware Containers Is Trending At Amazon, And Shoppers Say The Quality Is ‘Unmatched’
Martha Stewart Eastholm Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven Tout
Amazon Is Brimming With Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Will Arrive Just In Time
Southern Living x Nellie Howard Ossi Collection Tablecloth Tout
From Pajamas To Personalized Photo Books, These Are The 11 Gifts Our Editors Are Giving This Mother’s Day
On-Sale Beach Towels Tout
Stock Up on Beach Towels Ahead Of Summer With These Adorable On-Sale Picks
Idea House 2020 Guest Bedroom with Warm Neutral Colors
14 Things To Toss From Your Bedroom, According to Southern Designers
Bird House Tout
We Found 10 Incredibly Charming Birdhouses We'd Love To Live In Ourselves—And They Start At Just $24
Lasko Products Portable Electric 42" Oscillating Tower Fan Tout
This Tower Fan That Keeps Customers ‘Comfortable’ Even In The ‘Florida Heat’ Is 27% Off Right Now
Brockham Solid Tulle Overlay Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panels Tout
Wayfair’s Epic 48-Hour Way Day Sale Is Here, And We Found The Best Deals To Save You Up To 80% Off
Shining Spade Mini Pendant Necklace / Kate Spade Mother's Day Tout
Kate Spade Has Tons Of Cute And Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts On Sale, From Jewelry To Accessories
The Pioneer Woman Patio Collection Tout
There's A New Pioneer Woman Patio Collection At Walmart, And We're Obsessed With Everything
MSQ Eyelash Separator Mascara Applicator Tout
This Best-Selling $5 Makeup Tool Is The Secret To Defined Eyelashes And Clump-Free Mascara
Summer Cocktail Glasses TOUT
Score Up to 60% Off These Wine and Cocktail Glasses Just in Time for Summer Happy Hours
Mother's Day Roundup Tout
Amazon Has An Entire Mother’s Day Gift Guide Dedicated To Moms Who Love To Cook, Starting At $9
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Receive ‘So Many Compliments’ When They Wear This Faux Wrap Dress To Weddings