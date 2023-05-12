Shoppers Are Obsessed With These Covers That Prevent You From Eating At A Dirty Picnic Table

Whether you’re at home, at church, or out camping, a picnic lunch filled with all of your favorite salads, sandwiches, and snacks is a summertime staple. Even if you love the location and you’ve lucked out with beautiful weather, eating at a picnic table that’s seen better days can cause a snag in your plans. But Amazon shoppers found a nifty solution thanks to this three-piece set that covers the table and both benches.

The Kenobee Picnic Table and Bench Cover Set is a favorite among shoppers because it offers a clean and comfortable barrier between you and a picnic table and bench. Each of the three pieces included in the set (one table cover and two bench covers) have elastic surrounding it, just like a fitted sheet, to fully cover the surface. You can choose from 14 different colors and patterns—and while the sale is live, each piece is about $7 apiece (though some options cost a bit more).

Amazon

BUY IT: $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

“[These] fit our tables wonderfully,” began one five-star reviewer, adding, “The tables are old and worn, [and] sanding and painting would have taken too long—but the covers were a perfect solution. They clean easily.” A different shopper who has used the covers for “over a month without any issues” said that they’re “very stylish and durable.” Plus, they shared that even on windy, sunny days, the covers didn’t fade and “stayed put.”

The set includes one tabletop cover that can cover a 72- by 28-inch picnic table, as well as two bench covers that stretch to fit 12- by 72-inch benches. All three pieces have a water- and oil-proof exterior as well as a flannel interior that adds comfort and helps to prevent “skidding and slipping” while you’re sitting on it, according to the brand. Once you’re ready to clean your covers, plan to simply wipe them down with soap and water. Then fold them up for easy storing.

“We were able to wipe them down and reuse them. They were very durable, and [they] made our campsite feel that much cleaner and personal,” wrote a reviewer. “​​Perfect for camping—stays put and makes your campsite look homey,” added another shopper.

Whether you’re spending an afternoon at the park or you’re on a camping trip, cover the picnic table and benches with a Kenobee three-piece set, especially while you can buy one for under $25.