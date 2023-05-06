Kenny Chesney's Mother Joined Him Onstage During Duet With Kelsea Ballerini

The sweet moment occurred during the Greensboro, South Carolina, stop of Chesney's "I Go Back" tour.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023
Kenny Chesney
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Mother’s Day isn’t a competition, but Kenny Chesney may have already won it. The country star brought his mom onstage to sing with him and Kelsea Ballerini.

Chesney’s mom Karen Chandler was watching her son and Kelsea Ballerini perform their hit “Half of My Hometown” during the Greensboro, South Carolina, stop for his I Go Back tour. Chesney paused the performance just long enough to invite his mom to join them on the stage.

Chandler came out from the wings waving at the crowd. She then danced arm-in-arm with her son and held hands with Ballerini at one point, too. 

Chesney shared the sweet experience on his Instagram account. "A moment with mom last night in Greenville, [SC]," Chesney wrote in the caption to the Instagram post. "Mom came on stage last night to sing with me and Kelsea Ballerini. Such a special moment."

Ballerini commented on the Instagram post, calling Chesney and his mom her "East Tennessee family."  

The Chesney fan club, No Shoes Nation, also shared a short video that captured the moment on their Instagram account:

This isn’t the first time that Chandler has been on stage with her son. As Wide Open Country reports, Chesney brought her out in 2022 during a show in Denver, ensuring he won Mother’s Day that year, too.  

It doesn't get much sweeter than that, folks!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
ACL Music Festival
The South's Best Music Festivals You Should Attend
Wynonna Judd and White Guitar
An “Extreme Bout Of Vertigo” Caused Wynonna Judd To Bow Out Of New Year’s Eve Performance
Reba McEntire in Blue Suit
Reba McEntire Interrupts Her Own Concert To Hold Graduation Ceremony Onstage For Longtime Drummer
Lisa Marie Presley Gravesite
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered In Public Memorial Service At Graceland
Pouring beer at Liability Brewing
The Best Breweries In Greenville, South Carolina
Father’s Day Quotes
50 Father's Day Quotes To Celebrate Dad
Lauren Alaina
Lauren Alaina Talks 'American Idol', Southern Manners, and Her Grandmother's Famous Recipe
Texas BBQ Sauce, Alabama White BBQ Sauce, and South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
The Stories Behind Classic Southern BBQ Sauces
Christmas on 43rd Street
Just A Block From The Ocean, This Virginia Beach Street Glows During The Holidays
Vince Gill Amy Grant Daughter Corinna
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident
1883 Cast
'1883' Cast Joins Tim McGraw for Performance of "I Like It, I Love It"
St. Augustine
The Old Soul Of St. Augustine, The South's Best Small Town 2023
Writer Caleb Johnson Walking up to the Home on Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN
Following My Grandmother's Footsteps To Loretta Lynn's Ranch
Rainy Wedding Ceremony Tent
35 Wedding Blessings, Prayers, and Readings for Your Special Day
Colbert Farmhouse in Dothan, AL
The Story Behind One Family's Dream Farmhouse That Started With An Instagram Post
Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers
Dolly Parton Opens Up About Death of Friend, Kenny Rogers