Kenny Chesney's Mother Joined Him Onstage During Duet With Kelsea Ballerini

Mother’s Day isn’t a competition, but Kenny Chesney may have already won it. The country star brought his mom onstage to sing with him and Kelsea Ballerini.

Chesney’s mom Karen Chandler was watching her son and Kelsea Ballerini perform their hit “Half of My Hometown” during the Greensboro, South Carolina, stop for his I Go Back tour. Chesney paused the performance just long enough to invite his mom to join them on the stage.

Chandler came out from the wings waving at the crowd. She then danced arm-in-arm with her son and held hands with Ballerini at one point, too.

Chesney shared the sweet experience on his Instagram account. "A moment with mom last night in Greenville, [SC]," Chesney wrote in the caption to the Instagram post. "Mom came on stage last night to sing with me and Kelsea Ballerini. Such a special moment."

Ballerini commented on the Instagram post, calling Chesney and his mom her "East Tennessee family."

The Chesney fan club, No Shoes Nation, also shared a short video that captured the moment on their Instagram account:

This isn’t the first time that Chandler has been on stage with her son. As Wide Open Country reports, Chesney brought her out in 2022 during a show in Denver, ensuring he won Mother’s Day that year, too.

It doesn't get much sweeter than that, folks!

