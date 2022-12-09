Kenny Chesney Releases Fan-Favorite Song In Honor Of Late Rescue Dog Ruby

Kenny Chesney is honoring the memory of his late dog Ruby with the release of a charitable single.

Available for the first time today, "Da Ruba Girl," is about his beloved rescue pup who passed away Sunday. Chesney has pledged to donate all proceeds from the fan-favorite track to one of the nation’s largest pit bull rescue shelters.

“Da Ruba Girl,” which aired regularly on Chesney’s SiriusXM station, No Shoes Radio, has been a longtime favorite of Chesney fans. After years of requests to make the song available, the crooner decided to honor Ruby—and help Stray Rescue of St. Louis—by making the song available in her memory.

“No one had a bigger, bolder heart than Da Ruba Girl, whose name was Ruby,” Chesney said in a statement. “She was a rescue my friend Mary brought into our lives, and she was the most loving, gentle soul. It’s why she inspired the song, and truly how she showed us better ways to be human. Losing her has left a hole there are no words for…”

“And while she was a rescue, she truly rescued every single person who came in contact with her,” the crooner continued. “To honor her life, I wanted that love and her ability to rescue people to continue. I wanted to do something that embodied what she was, and that would also help people know these dogs can save you. So it only made sense—after all the years of people asking—to release Ruby’s song, and to let ‘Da Ruba Girl’ pay it forward by helping the incredible people at Stray Rescue of St. Louis, who not only worked closely with us after the hurricanes in the Virgin Islands, but who also continue to help find homes for big dogs, old dogs, and especially pits, which they are one of the largest shelters for.”

Starting today, December 9, “Da Ruba Girl” will be available for purchase via iTunes as well as on all streaming platforms. All proceeds from the song will be donated to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Additional donations may be made through their website: strayrescue.org. Be sure to note the gift “In Honor of Da Ruba Girl,” and help make other abandoned animals’ holidays brighter while they’re waiting on their forever home.

“They say we rescue them, but I know from experience we’re really the ones who are rescued,” Chesney said. “And I also know some of the biggest angels on earth are the people who work in the shelters, healing these poor, abandoned, often-abused babies. Ruby was everything good, and in her memory, this is her way of continuing to give and bring love where it’s most needed.”

Rest in peace sweet Ruby.

