Kennesaw State University Clinches NCAA Tournament Spot For First Time In School's History

Hooty-Hoo!

By
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan is an award-winning journalist who has been covering breaking news, sports and culture for two decades. Her work has appeared on CNN, Reader's Digest, Atlanta Magazine and various other publications. She was raised in South Carolina, attended the University of Georgia and now resides in Atlanta.  
Published on March 9, 2023

Selection Sunday isn’t until this weekend, but Kennesaw State University in Marietta, Georgia, has already punched their ticket to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament - for the first time ever in the school’s history.  

KSU Basketball Win

Dave Williamson

Kennesaw State defeated Liberty University 67-66 with less than one second to go to win the ASUN Championship, which earned them an automatic trip to the Big Dance.

A tweet from the team’s official account said, “Is this real?” 



The first trip to the tournament comes just three years after the team just won a single game during the 2019-2020 season. The team, under the direction of Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, have now at least doubled their win total in three consecutive seasons, going from one win in 2019-20, to five in 2020-21, to 13 in 2021-22.


The team’s Twitter account also shared this emotional video montage of the moment the Owls knew they had done it. They made history. The joy on these players’ faces is downright contagious. 

The Owls nabbed their tournament championship in front of a record crowd of 3,805 fans at KSU Convocation Center.  

It’s not just the players who are capturing the national spotlight. Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim is also now nominated for several national Coach of the Year awards. 

Kennesaw State will find out this weekend who their opponent will be in the tournament. The NCAA tournament starts Tuesday, March 14.  

Hooty-Hoo, Owls. Hooty-Hoo!

