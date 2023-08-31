Nearly 2 Years After Washing Up On A Beach In Wales, Endangered Sea Turtle Flies Home To Texas

It’s been a long, cold journey for Tally, but the endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle is finally home in Texas.

Tally was famously found stranded and near death by a dog walker on the shores of Talacre in Northern Wales—4,000 miles away from her native waters—back in 2021.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, the smallest species of sea turtles in the world, are primarily found in the Gulf of Mexico. As the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service explained in a news release, however, juvenile Kemp’s ridleys like Tally can “sometimes get swept up in the powerful Gulf Stream and are carried all the way across the Atlantic.”

In Tally’s case, Gem Simmons and Frankie Hobro at the nearby Anglesey Sea Zoo provided the months of intensive care needed to nurse her back to health while she was in the UK.

“The cold waters of the Northeast Atlantic usually result in certain death for this species of subtropical sea turtle in the winter,” Mary Kay Skoruppa, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Texas Sea Turtle Coordinator, said in a statement. “But thanks to the quick response of a great group of international partners and volunteers, Tally is alive and ready to come home.”

But flying an endangered sea turtle between continents was no easy feat. After securing an import permit for her, an international team then had to figure out how to transport Tally back to the U.S. It was Turtles Fly Too, an organization that partners with the USFWS and NOAA to coordinate and facilitate endangered sea turtle relocation efforts, that stepped in to handle the journey. Ken Andrews of Turtles Fly Too reportedly described the effort as their “furthest and most complex mission ever flown.”

After a 22-hour flight, Tally arrived at the Houston Zoo this morning. There veterinarians will determine if she is healthy enough to return to the wild. If all goes well, Tally, outfitted with a tracking device, will be released back into the wild from Galveston in a matter of days.

“An endangered species is one that is at risk of extinction in the near future, so every individual counts,” Skoruppa said in a news release. “We are incredibly thankful for all the volunteers and partners who have given Tally a second chance at life; from the dog walker in Wales who reported the turtle, to Turtles Fly Too who are generously flying her back to Texas. We hope that Tally will grow to maturity and return to nest on a Texas beach in a few years to help ensure her species’ survival into the future.”

We’re rooting for you, Tally!

