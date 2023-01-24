Cover Queen Kelly Clarkson Nails Chris Stapleton’s Bluesy Hit, “You Should Probably Leave”

Kelly Clarkson strikes again!

Kelly Clarkson is the gift that keeps on giving. From her duet with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to her goosebump-inducing Faith Hill cover, the "Kellyoke" segment of her NBC talk show continues to produce unforgettable musical moments.

The latest performance to take our breath away occurred during Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Accompanied by her band, Y’all, the American Idol alum delivered a powerful rendition of Chris Stapleton’s soulful single “You Should Probably Leave.” 

Dressed in a flowy emerald green dress, Clarkson imparted the perfect amount of passion and pain into Stapleton’s song about on-again-off-again lovers who can’t seem to stay away from each other. 

“You Should Probably Leave” was the first release off Stapleton’s fourth album, Starting Over, in 2020. The track peaked at No. 28 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and spent a week at No. 1 on Country Airplay.

While Friday’s episode marks the first time Clarkson has covered Stapleton on her show, it isn’t the first time the two Grammy-winners have crossed paths. The vocal powerhouses joined forces on "Glow," a track off Clarkson’s 2021 holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around.

We’ve got our fingers crossed for another collaboration in the future!

