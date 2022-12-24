Keith Urban Spreads Christmas Cheer By Donating $200,000 To Nashville Charities

Country star Keith Urban took on a new role this year—Santa Claus.

The “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight” singer spread a little holiday cheer around Nashville this year with some much-appreciated, end-of-year donations to local charities The Nashville Food Projects, Thistle Farms, and Music Health Alliance.

Thistle Farms is a well-known spot for Nashville residents thanks to its bustling café and gift-filled shop, but behind the scenes they are making a huge difference in the lives of women who really need a boost. Urban, in turn, gave the nonprofit a boost to the tune of $50,000. "We are overcome with gratitude at this gift from Mr. Urban, which will help Thistle Farms light the way for even more women survivors of commercial sex trafficking and exploitation," Tasha Kennard, CEO of Thistle Farms, told People. "This gift paves the way for the next woman on the streets who is searching for a way home to find the love and safety she deserves."

Urban also donated a generous $50,000 to The Nashville Food Project, which works to alleviate hunger in Music City by teaching people how to grow food and then cook it up in nutritious ways for themselves and the community. "With this generous donation, we can share more than 15,000 meals and provide seeds, tools and supplies for 100 families to grow their own food in 2023,” Nashville Food Project CEO CJ Sentell told People.

Urban’s biggest donation—a whopping $100,000— went to Music Health Alliance, which helps connect folks in the music industry with healthcare. "Keith Urban's contribution and passion for Music Health Alliance helps our organization, and the people who work tirelessly on our behalf, to provide funds for life-saving healthcare advocacy and resources that serve vulnerable music makers facing healthcare challenges," Tatum Hauck Allsep, Founder and CEO of Music Health Alliance told People.

For Urban, it’s all about giving back and taking care of his Nashville neighbors. "I have a deep-seated respect and feeling of gratitude for the work that all of these organizations do to make people's lives more manageable," Urban shared in a press release, as reported by Wide Open Country. "Their commitment to community, what they do for Nashville, and for others across the country, is not only inspiring, but it shows how much we can accomplish when working together." So if you’re wondering, this year, Santa Claus has an Australian accent.