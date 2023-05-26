Kathy Bates Shines In First Trailer For New “Matlock” Reboot

Introducing, Madeline Matlock!

Published on May 26, 2023
Kathy Bates Matlock
Photo:

Brooke Palmer/CBS

Our first look at Kathy Bates in the “gender-swap reboot” of Matlock is here!

The Oscar-winner absolutely shines as Madeline “Matty” Matlock in the first trailer for the new CBS series, bringing charm and humor to a role she seems destined to play

Expertly leaning into her age, Bates uses her character’s "damn near invisible" status as an old woman to her advantage, avoiding suspicion while gathering important information to help her prove herself at a prestigious law firm. 

All in all, the trailer paints a smart reimagining of an old favorite that will appeal to fans of all ages. And we all know that Kathy Bates can do no wrong!

The new Bates-led show comes to life nearly 30 years after the classic legal drama series of the same name went off the air. While decidedly different from the original, the reboot also pays homage to the long-running Andy Griffith series that inspired it, imbuing folksy Southern touches (like Bates’ thick accent) throughout. The trailer even cleverly acknowledges the existence of its predecessor.

“Yes, Matlock, like the old TV show,” Bates says after introducing herself to her new young colleagues. 

Kathy Bates stars as Madeline Matlock

CBS

Matlock, which also stars Jason Ritter, will air at 8 p.m. on Sundays, following 60 Minutes.  It is set to premiere in the 2023-2024 season on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Stay tuned for more!

