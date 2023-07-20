Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Sweet Photos With New Grandson

Kathie Lee Gifford is soaking up the baby snuggles.

The former Today host recently shared a photo of herself holding her newest grandchild, and we have to say, Bubbie life seems to suit her.

“So blessed to spend the afternoon with my precious little Finn,” Kathie Lee captioned the sweet Instagram snap on Friday.

Finn is the first child for Kathie Lee’s daughter, Cassidy, and her husband, Ben. The couple welcomed him into the family in June.

"We loved having our Bubbie over," Cassidy commented on her mom’s post.

Last week’s photo is the second Kathie Lee has shared of little Finn on social media since he was born on June 24. The proud Bubbie posted a snapshot of a similar moment on July 2.

“What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN,” she wrote alongside a picture of the infant in her arms. “I am the most blessed of women. It seems!”



Blessed, indeed. Kathie Lee’s son Cody, who welcomed his first child with wife Erika in May 2021, recently announced that their second child is due this winter.

“I am breathless with joy for my precious children!” the legendary broadcaster said of the news. “And grateful beyond words to the Author of LIFE HIMSELF!”

We just love watching this sweet family grow and thrive.

