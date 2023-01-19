See Kathie Lee Gifford’s Seven-Month-Old Grandson Dressed As Her Late Husband

It runs in the family!

Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law Erika continues to honor her husband Cody’s late father through their son Frankie. Most recently, Erika shared a photo of the seven month old dressed to match a photo of his namesake, former NFL star and broadcaster Frank Gifford, following the Giants’ Sunday night playoff win.

“Big Frank —swipe—> Little Frankie,” she captioned an Instagram photo set Monday. “SO proud of Grandpa’s team. Go NY Giants.”

The first picture shows the late Gifford—who spent 12 years playing for the Giants before Monday Night Football—as a young man in a button-down, tie, and a sweater, holding a football, and wearing a beret.

The second photo shows little Frankie dressed similarly, holding a tiny plush football up to his mouth.

Cody and Erika, who were married in 2020, welcomed Frankie into the family on May 31, 2022.

"My heart is bursting," proud Bubbe Kathie Lee said at the time. "Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!"

The former Today host has had plenty to celebrate recently. Last month, her daughter Cassidy announced that her first child is due to arrive in June.

“Hard to imagine anything more thrilling in life than watching your children fall in love, marry their long, desired love, and then create the most perfect gift of all,” Kathie Lee mused on Twitter. “Cassidy and Ben will be magnificent parents because they are magnificent human beings. I am rejoicing with them!”

