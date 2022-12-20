“What A Sweet Blessing”: Kathie Lee Gifford Celebrates Daughter Cassidy's Pregnancy News

Kathie Lee Gifford and her family have plenty to celebrate this Christmas! The former Today host—whose son Cody made her a first-time grandmother earlier this year—reacted to the news that her daughter, Cassidy, 29, is pregnant with her first child.

Using the same photo Cassidy shared in her social media announcement, Kathie Lee expressed her joy for her expectant daughter and her husband over the weekend.

“Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda,” the longtime television personality wrote on Instagram alongside Cassidy’s photo of two Christmas stockings and a tiny one hanging over a fireplace. “What a sweet blessing this is for our family.”

Kathie Lee elaborated on her feelings on Twitter.

“Hard to imagine anything more thrilling in life than watching your children fall in love, marry their long, desired love, and then create the most perfect gift of all,” she wrote. “Cassidy and Ben will be magnificent parents because they are magnificent human beings. I am rejoicing with them!”

Cassidy and her husband, Ben Wierda, got married in June 2020. Her brother Cody and his wife Erika tied the knot a few months later, and welcomed their first child, a son, on May 31, 2022.

Kathie Lee has been a devoted "Bubbe" to the little guy, who is named Frank in honor of Cody's dad and her late husband, football legend Frank Gifford.

Congratulations, y’all!

