Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter, Cassidy, Welcomes First Child: “Our Whole Entire World”

Kathie Lee Gifford is officially a grandma times two!

Today, Gifford’s daughter, Cassidy, took to Instagram to share the news that she and her husband, Ben, welcomed a baby boy last Saturday.

“Our whole entire world. Finn Thomas Wierda 6.24.2023,” Cassidy captioned a photo of the newborn’s tiny foot resting in her hand. “We are so madly in love with you, buddy.”

Cassidy, 29, first announced her pregnancy back in December, posting a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging from a fireplace mantel.

"Our little peanut arriving June 2023. Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy wrote in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas.”

Her mom celebrated the news on Twitter.

“Hard to imagine anything more thrilling in life than watching your children fall in love, marry their long, desired love, and then create the most perfect gift of all,” the longtime television host wrote. “Cassidy and Ben will be magnificent parents because they are magnificent human beings. I am rejoicing with them!”

It’s a veritable baby boom in the Gifford family. Kathie Lee’s son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, welcomed their first child on May 31, 2022. The couple named him Frank in honor of Cody and Cassidy’s dad and Kathie Lee’s late husband, football legend Frank Gifford. Cody and Erika announced they were expecting their second earlier this month. That’s three grandkids under three on the way for Kathie Lee!

Congratulations, all.

