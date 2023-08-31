Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Has Up To 70% Off Bags And Accessories This Labor Day

It's hard to believe that September is already upon us, and we can't wait to see what it brings, including new beginnings and cooler weather. Labor Day falls on the first Monday of September, bringing with it the start of the new month as well as a variety of end-of-season sales from our favorite retailers. If you've been craving a style refresh, there's no better time than now to update your wardrobe with new textures, silhouettes, and chic accessories.

Enter: One of our favorite iconic fashion brands, Kate Spade. While the designer bags typically come at a premium price, the Kate Spade Surprise sale is your opportunity to grab some of the top-selling accessory styles for up to 70 percent off—and until Tuesday, September 4, you can score an extra 20 percent savings. We dug through hundreds of timeless designs to bring you the best deals on handbags, wallets, jewelry, and shoes to carry you into fall.

Check out our recommended picks below.

The Top Deals From Kate Spade's Surprise Labor Day Sale:

Ella Extra Large Tote

Surprise

Practical and oversized with plenty of room for your daily essentials, whether you use it for your work tote or an overnight bag, the Ella Extra Large Tote is as functional as it is stylish. The trendy puffer silhouette is perfect for the colder months, and the zipper closure will keep your valuables secure.

Rosie Bucket Bag

Surprise

Bucket bags continue to be a closet classic, and with the Rosie coming in traditional shades of black, light beige, and brown, it's sure to complement countless outfits for years to come. It even includes a mini clip-on pouch to stash cash, your cards, or any other little treasures you need to keep close at hand.

Rosie Pebbled Leather Flap Camera Bag

Surprise

Sure, you can use this bag to keep your photo gear safe and sound, or it can serve as a personal bag that will keep you hands-free, whether you're traveling or prefer a small purse for everyday use. It's crafted from stunning pebbled leather in brown, black, and white tones and includes a matching detachable coin purse.

Pearls Of Wisdom Studs

Surprise

When it's time to put away the stylish hoops, whip these elegant studs out to help you feel polished. Plus, no one will believe you only paid $12 for this expensive-looking pair. These will take any one of your upcoming holiday looks to the next level without breaking the bank.

Puffy Mini Top Handle Crossbody

Surprise

If you're in the market for a mini-sized, structured design, you'll fall head over heels for the Puffy Top Handle Crossbody. The versatile bag is perfect for holding your wallet, phone, and lipstick for touch-ups. It also comes in fun, poppy colors like "deep hibiscus" pink and "yellow margarita."

Leila Small Slim Bifold Wallet

Surprise

The compact size of this wallet is meant to fit in your tiniest of bags, but the bifold design makes it roomy enough to accommodate five cards, your ID, and cash without feeling or looking bulky. The now-$31 piece is shoppable in green, gray, brown, and black.

Carey Medium Flap Shoulder Bag

Surprise

In case you haven't heard, quilted bags are very much in, and the stunning pattern looks even better when paired with such a timeless shape. The chain strap has a 22-inch drop, but can be cut in half when folded together, so you can wear it on your shoulder or as a crossbody.

Moulin Pumps

Surprise

A dependable pair of pumps is a wardrobe staple; they'll look fabulous with midi skirts, dresses, jeans, trousers, and shorts. The 2.25-inch tall block heel will help them feel more comfortable for more extended wear. The Moulin Pumps also come in a neutral nude variation worth checking out, too.

Perry Leather Shoulder Bag

Surprise

It's safe to say that shoulder bags are having a moment this fall, and for good reason. From the spacious interior to the ultra-sophisticated shape, these bags are effortlessly stylish. Plus, you can grab the Perry Shoulder Bag in seven playful hues like hot pink, emerald green, or baby blue.

Giselle Booties

Surprise

No fall wardrobe is complete without a comfortable yet fashionable pair of booties to officially kick off the cooler season. There will be plenty of occasions for you to wear this pointy-toed duo, and the textured leather finish gives the traditional shape a little extra oomph, whether you snag them in basic black or silver.

