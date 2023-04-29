Holidays & Occasions Mother's Day Kate Spade Has Tons Of Cute And Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts On Sale, From Jewelry To Accessories Prices start at just $19. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on April 29, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Kate Spade If there’s one thing Southern moms love, it’s Kate Spade. And luckily, the brand has a sale going on right now, just in time for you to pick out a Mother’s Day gift that your mom will adore. During the Surprise Sale you’ll find jewelry, accessories, clothes, and shoes, all at a discount. We shopped the sale to pick out some of our favorites to help you choose the right gift for your mom or grandmother. Shop statement bags and everyday purses, sandals, jewelry, and more, starting at only $19. This stunning silver necklace may look expensive, but you can grab it for just $24 right now. Another must-shop item is this trendy crossbody that comes with an attached mini pouch. Check out even more Mother’s Day gifts from Kate Spade below. Cruise Gingham Medium Tote Kate Spade This hot pink gingham tote bag will add an adorable pop of color to any spring outfit (there’s also a navy and white option if the pink is too bright). It’s made of summery woven straw with a smooth leather trim and a canvas lining, and the top-handle tote also has a long strap to wear as a crossbody or shoulder bag. The purse closes with a magnetic snap and a leather flap for added security. BUY IT: $137.28 (orig. $171.60); surprise.katespade.com Pillow Mid Sandals Kate Spade Mid-heel sandals like these are a must-have for warm weather. The open-toed style has a 2-inch heel with a quilted leather upper and faux-leather lining. The shoes come in two versatile neutral shades: black and beige. BUY IT: $119.40 (orig. $199); surprise.katespade.com Skinny Mini Bow Bangle Kate Spade This silver bangle features a delicate bow and a hinge closure to easily get it on and off. The bracelet is very popular with shoppers, with reviewers commenting that it looks “youthful and chic” while being “classic.” BUY IT: $25.28 (orig. $79); surprise.katespade.com Rosie North South Crossbody Kate Spade The small size of this pebbled leather crossbody bag is useful for everything from traveling to running errands. It has an adjustable striped strap with an attached mini pouch for extra room for your belongings. There are three card pockets on the interior of the purse, as well as a zippered pocket on the back and two additional slots inside the pouch. BUY IT: $139.25 (orig. $279); surprise.katespade.com Sailor's Knot Studs Kate Spade Your mom will wear these timeless knot stud earrings for years. They come in gold and rose gold plated metal with a disk closure. Customers say the pair is “absolutely gorgeous” with “just the right amount of sparkle.” BUY IT: $15.68 (orig. $49); surprise.katespade.com Garden Bouquet Mugs Kate Spade This set of two mugs includes one floral pattern and one that says “Mom knows best”—perfect for Mother’s Day. They have a 1.5-cup capacity and are made of dishwasher- and microwave-safe porcelain. BUY IT: $35 (orig. $50); surprise.katespade.com Infinity & Beyond Knot Mini Pendant Necklace Kate Spade Your mom will love this necklace that looks way more expensive than it actually is. The silver plated metal chain has a beautiful diamond pendant. One shopper commented that it “works well for dressing up a casual shirt with jeans.” Another called it “elegant.” BUY IT: $18.80 (orig. $59); surprise.katespade.com Stacked Logo Baseball Cap Kate Spade This cute baseball cap comes in navy and cream and features the Kate Spade logo. It’s made of 100 percent cotton twill with an adjustable strap on the back. Wear the hat to keep the sun out of your eyes on a beach day or add it to a casual outfit. BUY IT: $47.40 (orig. $79); surprise.katespade.com Lucy Slippers Kate Spade Help your mom relax with these plush slide faux-fur slippers. They come in lilac, magenta pink, teal, and fawn with a bow and the iconic spade charm on top. Reviewers call them “easy to walk around in,” noting that they wear them every day. BUY IT: $39.60 (orig. $99); surprise.katespade.com Staci Small Slim Card Holder Kate Spade Moms will definitely appreciate this useful gift. The six-slot saffiano leather card holder has an inner compartment lined with jacquard fabric to store coins, cards, cash, or other small items. The wallet is available in beige/black, light gray, and teal/cream. BUY IT: $31.60 (orig. $79); surprise.katespade.com Leila Triple Gusset Crossbody Kate Spade This is the perfect everyday bag. The pebbled leather crossbody has an adjustable strap, top zipper, and three inner compartments lined with jacquard. Shop the black or brown hues for a neutral bag that will go with everything or pick the blueberry shade for a colorful option. BUY IT: $89.28 (orig. $279); surprise.katespade.com Three-Piece Pajama Boxed Set Kate Spade These floral print PJ’s are actually chic. The jersey pajama set includes a button-down long-sleeve shirt, long pants, and an eye mask to help you get the best sleep possible. BUY IT: $64.50 (orig. $129); surprise.katespade.com Staci Garden Bouquet Boxed Jewelry Holder Kate Spade This adorable floral jewelry case has a zipper closure to keep everything in place, making it perfect for packing in your suitcase. While it’s small, it can hold a lot—the inside has three necklace posts, 10 earring posts, a ring holder, and an elastic pouch. BUY IT: $59.60 (orig. $149); surprise.katespade.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 