Oklahoma Native Kate Kalvach Delivers Shania Twain Classic On "The Voice"

Her fun, poppy version wowed the judges, but it was even more impressive once she revealed that she had some serious technical difficulties.

By Melissa Locker
Published on November 16, 2022
Kate Kalvach The Voice
Photo:

NBC / Contributor/Getty

Kate Kalvach took on one of country music’s biggest hits during her performance on Monday night’s episode of The Voice


The 27-year-old singer from Oklahoma City delivered a memorable rendition of Shania Twain’s “You're Still the One” as she competed for Team Camila. Her fun, poppy version wowed the judges, but it was even more impressive once she revealed that she had managed to sing beautifully despite some serious technical difficulties. 


“My voice was not in my ears,” Kalvach said, telling The Voice host Carson Daly after the performance that her inner ear monitors were not working.

“You still sounded incredible despite that fact,” he replied. “Way to hang in there. You’re a total pro. You didn’t stop. You just kept going, and you sounded better as the song went on!”

The judges also jumped in with support for the contestant after her performance. “That’s happened to me so many times, and it’s crazy that I couldn’t tell,” Gwen Stefani told her. 

Kalvach’s own coach, Camilla Cabello also had some encouraging words for her. “For anybody at home that doesn’t know, her voice not being in her ears means she’s relying on the echoey chamber of the room. So that’s hard to do when your voice isn’t in your in-ear monitor. You handled that like a total pro. I think your voice is magical and angelic, and I love that you had the perspective of doing this song in your own way, and you did it,” Cabello said. 

That professional attitude and, of course, the stellar vocal skills were enough to earn the singer a spot in the next round.

Those talented singers who dare to take on the country classics tend to have good luck. There was beloved yodeler Casi Joy who took on "Blue" by Bill Mack (most notably covered by LeAnn Rimes) and Sundance Head, the show's 11th season winner, who took on Maren Morris' "My Church”. Last year, 20-year-old Avery Roberson of North Carolina scored a four-chair turnaround with a stunning cover of Tim McGraw’s 2007 "If You're Reading This".

Way to go, Kate!

