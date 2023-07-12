Mom Of 7 Graduates From Florida University As Class Valedictorian

A Florida mom of seven recently completed college with a perfect 4.0 GPA and as valedictorian of her class.

Ashley Payne, 35, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Keiser University in Lakeland last week. In her valedictorian address, she credited her incredible achievement to her children and her husband, Joseph.

“Each step has been marked by the support and love of an amazing family who have been my rock and foundation throughout,” said Payne. “To my precious children, you are the reason I strive for greatness and I thank you for the motivation and inspiration you provide every day.”

Her children have been amongst her biggest supporters from the start. In a press release from the university, Payne recounted the words of encouragement she received from her oldest daughter, Lorelai, then 9, on her first day of college classes in 2019.

"She sent me to school with a Post-It note in her tiny handwriting that had this phrase ‘Aim for the moon, if you miss, you may hit a star,’” she recalled. “If she can realize the vast opportunities this world has to offer, so can you.”

Kaiser University

This isn’t the first time Payne has earned the distinction of valedictorian. She was also the valedictorian of her high school class in 2006. That same year, just as she was beginning her freshman year of college, a pulmonary embolism caused her to reevaluate her educational and career path.

“I was only 18 years old, and had zero cause for blood clots, so they kept me in the ICU for two weeks. This rattled my plan significantly,” recalled Payne.

The experience led her to prioritize her health and her growing family. While she and her husband managed their party rental business, Payne ultimately found a new passion, working as a doula and a birth assistant before earning an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse degree in Midwifery.

“My array of birth experiences, after having seven babies, has put me in a unique position to be able to empathize with most women and has cultivated a passion for birth work as deep-rooted as the oldest Shepherd's tree,” said Payne.

Keiser University

Keiser University Chancellor Arthur Keiser, Ph.D., said the community was happy to celebrate Payne and her impressive accomplishments.

“We are incredibly proud of Ashley for being named valedictorian of her graduating class with a perfect 4.0 GPA,” Keiser told Southern Living in a statement. “Such determination is common among Keiser University graduates. We live to serve students like Ashley and the many other working parents who are determined to take their next steps toward professional growth. We wish Ashley all the best in the future and encourage her to keep reaching for the stars.”

Payne now looks forward to earning her Master of Science degree in Nurse-Midwifery at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Congratulations!