Grammy Awards To Include Loretta Lynn Tribute From Kacey Musgraves

Mark your calendars: The “In Memoriam” segment of this year’s Grammy Awards will feature a musical tribute to Loretta Lynn from Kacey Musgraves.

The segment, which honors “just some of those from the creative community that we have lost this year,” will feature Musgraves performing "Coal Miner's Daughter,” arguably Lynn’s most recognizable hit.

Musgraves celebrated the news on social media this week, sharing two photos of her strumming a guitar with "Loretta Lynn" inscribed on its fretboard. “See y’all on the Grammys,” the country star wrote alongside the black-and-white snaps.

Lynn died on October 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90.

In her trailblazing, six-decade career, Lynn was inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female recording artist. The four-time-Grammy-winner became the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 1972 and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.

This year’s “In Memoriam” segment will also include a tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie from Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

