Kenny Rogers' Sons Share Helpful Advice Their Dad Gave Them

“I miss everything about him."

Kenny Rogers may be gone, but his memory is very much alive for his family. His youngest sons, 19-year-old twins Justin and Jordan Rogers, recently spoke to People magazine about their father's advice and how his legacy lives on.

“I used to be bullied a lot. I’d come home crying and my dad would say, ‘Just keep being yourself. You’re very funny,’” Jordan said. “Every day I still live up to that.”

“I miss everything about him," Justin added. "He was a really fun dad.”

The twins are recent high school graduates but were only 16 when Rogers died at 81 in March 2020. Their father may have been a country superstar, but his sons fondly remember spending time together much like any family would. Justin and Jordan said they try to maintain father-son traditions like spending Saturdays getting breakfast at McDonald's followed by a stop at Chuck E. Cheese.

“I remember all the fun memories we used to have at Chuck E. Cheese,” Jordan said. “We still go to that location and we sit at the exact same table that we used to.”

Justin and Jordan have also followed in Rogers' footsteps by picking up guitar and the drums, respectively. The twins said their favorite Rogers songs are “Coward of the County,” “The Gambler,” and “Love Will Turn You Around."

A posthumous Kenny Rogers album curated by his widow, Wanda Rogers, just came out in June. Life Is Like a Song features “Catchin’ Grasshoppers,” a sweet song that Rogers wrote about their twin sons. Rogers had three other children, Christopher, 41, Kenny Jr., 59, and Carole, 64.

