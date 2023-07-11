Justin Bruening Says That Others Will Be “Way Worse Off” Than Cal In "Sweet Magnolias" Season 3

The third season of Sweet Magnolias is less than 10 days away, and Justin Bruening isn’t pulling any punches (pun intended) when it comes to what’s next for the good people of Serenity.

Bruening, who plays MLB-star-turned-high-school-baseball-coach Cal Maddox, recently spoke with Wide Open Country about what the next installment of the Netflix series holds for his character… given how season two ended with him in handcuffs.

“You know, I'm just really enjoying prison right now. It's great. The jumpsuits are lovely. They're peach colored,” Bruening laughed. “This is the start, definitely, of a new Cal. You're going to see a side of him that hasn't been explored before. Definitely more vulnerable, dealing with the ghosts of his past—being forced to deal with them now. It's emotional and trying at the same time, so it'll be a lot of fun, I think, for someone other than Cal. Definitely not for Cal. He's not having fun.”

Bruening, 43, went on to explain how he has come to relate to his on-screen character. Especially now, as his relationship with Maddie’s ex, Bill, is becoming increasingly fraught, and Cal’s nice-guy veneer is starting to crack.

“I can still 100% relate to him,” Bruening said of Cal’s development. “We diverge ... no, I'm not gonna go punch someone in a bar. But I can relate to his willingness to protect someone he loves. Ultimately, that's what drove him: that instinct to protect the woman he loves, thinking that she's in danger.”

“You're actually gonna see a lot more of me and him this season,” he continued. “We get to have some fun eventually, when we weather the storm. The sun always comes back out, and the rainbows come, too. It's a lot of him finding himself and checking in like, "Is this me?" I've been this guy for so long, this sort of celebrity.”

As for the rest of Serenity's residents, Cal isn’t the only one who finds himself in a tough spot in season three.

“Everybody's gonna have to have some drama on the show,” he teased. “People will be way worse off than me eventually, a few episodes in. Then they'll forget about me.”

Season three of Sweet Magnolias hits Netflix on July 20, 2023.