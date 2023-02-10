Free Up Drawer Space With This Best-Selling $12 Stacking Cutlery Organizer

Everyone wants an organized home where everything has its place and is neatly stored away. Utilizing smart organization products for your home is one of the best ways to declutter. However, when it comes to the kitchen, drawers are zones that tend to be disorderly, making it hard to find what you need while cooking. We’ve definitely had a drawer or two jam up because it's filled to the brim. A streamlined cutlery drawer is easy to achieve with the Joseph Joseph Drawer Store Compact Cutlery Organizer—which saves more than half the space traditional organizers use.

The best-selling organizer is available on Amazon for only $12. Unlike other organizers, which lay silverware horizontally in the drawer, the organizer minimizes the space needed by stacking the cutlery on top of each other. The elevated compartments perfectly fit forks, knives, spoons, and even soup spoons with its tiered design. Fitting up to 24 pieces of cutlery, the five angled compartments store away a set big enough for a crowd. Since the cutlery is stacked at an angle, each compartment has a little icon to easily show which level has the forks, knives, and spoons.

Amazon

BUY IT: $11.99; amazon.com

Able to fit in drawers with a minimum height of 3.25 inches, the organizer doesn't require much space. Just make sure to measure the height of your drawer before purchasing to make sure. At 15.6 by 4.33 by 2.25 inches, you’ll still have space in your drawer to store other kitchenware—no more dedicated silverware drawer.

Or you can even utilize small drawers that otherwise wouldn't be able to fit silverware like this five-star reviewer who got creative with their junk drawer. Wanting to “condense the storage of [their] cutlery,” the reviewer converted their small junk drawer into their silverware drawer. “This organizer is the perfect size!” Able to utilize a drawer that traditional organizers would not fit, they can “store knives in one of the larger drawers and some other larger utensils in the other, thereby freeing up a lot of counter space.” With more than 72,700 five-star ratings, the organizer has saved space in lots of people’s silverware drawers.

The small size is available in blue or gray plastic or natural bamboo. With nonslip feet, the organizer will stay put. When it’s time for a clean, simply empty the organizer’s compartments and wash and dry by hand.

Save space and keep your silverware organized with the Joseph Joseph Drawer Store Compact Cutlery Organizer—available on Amazon for $12.