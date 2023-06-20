It’s grilling season, which means that we’re spending every evening whipping up favorites like Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings with Okra and Pepper Skewers around our favorite propane grills. (Added perk: Grilling won’t heat up the main gathering space in your home amidst record high summer temperatures!) Before you pull out those brats you’ve been saving in the freezer, however, you’ll want to pay close attention to the packaging. Johnsonville LLC, a popular sausage brand among grill aficionados, has recently announced a major recall involving 42,062 pounds of Beddar with Cheddar smoked sausages.

USDA

According to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA), the ready-to-eat Beddar with Cheddar pork sausages may contain foreign matter, “specifically very thin strands of black plastic fibers.” Though Johnsonville stated that the fibers pose a low risk of adverse side effects, the recall is considered Class II under the USDA: “a potential health hazard situation in which there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from eating the food.”

The affected Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage links were shipped to Southern retailers in Oklahoma and Texas (in addition to six states outside the South) in 14-oz. packages. The USDA urges customers to check the label on any Johnsonville sausages stored in your fridge or freezer; contaminated links were produced on January 26, 2023 and have a best-by date of July 11, 2023. The recalled packages also have “C35” printed near the date and “EST 34224” within the white USDA seal on the front-right corner.

USDA

If you find contaminated Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausages, you can return them to the grocery store where you purchased or toss the package in the trash to make sure that no one in your household inadvertently consumes the black plastic fibers. While Johnsonville has reported one incident of fibers found in their sausages, there have been no injuries or illnesses.

Sounds like a good time to swap in some Conecuh on the grill.

