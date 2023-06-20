Over 42,000 Pounds Of Johnsonville Sausage Links Were Recalled

The packages were shipped to retailers in Texas and Oklahoma.

By
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt

Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023
Pork sausages on grill
Photo:

Getty / Douglas Sacha

It’s grilling season, which means that we’re spending every evening whipping up favorites like Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings with Okra and Pepper Skewers around our favorite propane grills. (Added perk: Grilling won’t heat up the main gathering space in your home amidst record high summer temperatures!) Before you pull out those brats you’ve been saving in the freezer, however, you’ll want to pay close attention to the packaging. Johnsonville LLC, a popular sausage brand among grill aficionados, has recently announced a major recall involving 42,062 pounds of Beddar with Cheddar smoked sausages. 

Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage

USDA

According to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA), the ready-to-eat Beddar with Cheddar pork sausages may contain foreign matter, “specifically very thin strands of black plastic fibers.” Though Johnsonville stated that the fibers pose a low risk of adverse side effects, the recall is considered Class II under the USDA: “a potential health hazard situation in which there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from eating the food.”

The affected Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage links were shipped to Southern retailers in Oklahoma and Texas (in addition to six states outside the South) in 14-oz. packages. The USDA urges customers to check the label on any Johnsonville sausages stored in your fridge or freezer; contaminated links were produced on January 26, 2023 and have a best-by date of July 11, 2023. The recalled packages also have “C35” printed near the date and “EST 34224” within the white USDA seal on the front-right corner.

Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Recall Label

USDA

If you find contaminated Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausages, you can return them to the grocery store where you purchased or toss the package in the trash to make sure that no one in your household inadvertently consumes the black plastic fibers. While Johnsonville has reported one incident of fibers found in their sausages, there have been no injuries or illnesses.

Sounds like a good time to swap in some Conecuh on the grill.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pork Processing At A Smithfield Foods Plant
Smithfield Recalls 185,000 Pounds of Bacon Topping Due to Possible Metal Contamination
a person's hand is shown packing a beef patty in a black container
More than 60 Tons of Ground Beef Products Recalled Nationwide
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Southern Living Creole Cabbage and Sausage plated serving with rice
Cabbage And Sausage
Vienna Sausage Recall
Check Your Pantry: Nearly 2.6 Million Pounds Of Vienna Sausage Products Recalled Nationwide
BBQ pork ribs
More Than 40,000 Pounds Of Pork Sold At Walmart And Aldi Are Being Recalled Across The South
waffle maker
Nearly Half A Million Waffle Makers Recalled Over Burn Risk
Fresh Express Salad Recall
Fresh Express Salad Kits Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Bag spinach
Bagged Spinach, Kale, And Collard Greens Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Baby Formula
145,000 Cans Of Infant Formula Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Frozen Fruit
Frozen Fruit Sold At Trader Joe's, Costco, And Aldi Recalled Over Hepatitis Risk
Cosori Air Fryer
Over Two Million Cosori Air Fryers Have Been Voluntarily Recalled
Costco Frozen Section
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
Ross Stores
Ross Recalls Scented Candles Over Risk Of Combustion, Injury
Woman chooses sausages in store
More Than 87,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Fabuloso Recall
Colgate-Palmolive Recalls 4.9 Million Bottles Of Fabuloso Over Risk Of Bacteria Contamination