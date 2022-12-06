Culture and Lifestyle Celebrities John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million The late legend and his wife Fiona purchased the Oak Hill home in 2018. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market. The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio. Prine, considered one of the most influential songwriters of all time, died in April 2020 of complications caused by COVID-19. The four-time Grammy winner was 73 years old. The crooner and his wife Fiona reportedly purchased the "NeoClassical Farmhouse" for $2.6 million in 2018. The couple renovated the kitchen in 2019 and added state-of-the-art Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. Join us for a tour? 01 of 13 1108 Overton Lea Road, Nashville ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty The two-story porch is the star of the home's classic façade. 02 of 13 Enchanting Entryway ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty Visitors are greeted by an elegant curved staircase and a cozy sitting area in the foyer. 03 of 13 Formal Living Room ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to spill into the spacious living room. 04 of 13 Dining Room ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty Crown molding, wainscoting, and an intricate ceiling medallion amp up the formality of the dining room. 05 of 13 Eat-In Kitchen ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty An open floor plan and a functional butler’s pantry make preparing and enjoying meals of all sizes a breeze. 06 of 13 Chef's Kitchen ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty A double oven? Be still our hearts! 07 of 13 Cozy Den ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty A coffered ceiling and dark wood details set this charming den apart from the rest of the house. 08 of 13 Primary Bedroom ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty The sprawling primary suite is designed to provide a sense of tranquility. 09 of 13 Primary Bathroom ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty Whether you prefer the spa-like shower or the dreamy clawfoot tub, you can’t go wrong in this bathroom oasis! 10 of 13 Walk-In Wonder ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty The primary suite boasts two enormous walk-in closets. 11 of 13 Colossal Closets ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty There's no shortage of storage space here! 12 of 13 Two-Story Porch ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty The two-story porch provides a great vantage point for enjoying the home's manicured acreage. 13 of 13 Backyard Paradise ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty The resort-like pool is where you'll want to spend hot summer days. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit