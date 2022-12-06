John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million

More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market.

The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio.

Prine, considered one of the most influential songwriters of all time, died in April 2020 of complications caused by COVID-19. The four-time Grammy winner was 73 years old.

The crooner and his wife Fiona reportedly purchased the "NeoClassical Farmhouse" for $2.6 million in 2018. The couple renovated the kitchen in 2019 and added state-of-the-art Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.

