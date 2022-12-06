John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million

The late legend and his wife Fiona purchased the Oak Hill home in 2018.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022
John Prine House
Photo:

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market. 

The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio.

Prine, considered one of the most influential songwriters of all time, died in April 2020 of complications caused by COVID-19. The four-time Grammy winner was 73 years old.

The crooner and his wife Fiona reportedly purchased the "NeoClassical Farmhouse" for $2.6 million in 2018. The couple renovated the kitchen in 2019 and added state-of-the-art Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. 

Join us for a tour? 

1108 Overton Lea Road, Nashville

John Prine Home

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

The two-story porch is the star of the home's classic façade.

Enchanting Entryway

John Prine Home Stairs

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

Visitors are greeted by an elegant curved staircase and a cozy sitting area in the foyer. 

Formal Living Room

John Prine Home Living Room

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to spill into the spacious living room. 

Dining Room

John Prine Home Dining Room

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

Crown molding, wainscoting, and an intricate ceiling medallion amp up the formality of the dining room.

Eat-In Kitchen

John Prine Kitchen

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

An open floor plan and a functional butler’s pantry make preparing and enjoying meals of all sizes a breeze.

Chef's Kitchen

John Prine Kitchen

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

A double oven? Be still our hearts!

Cozy Den

John Prine Den

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

A coffered ceiling and dark wood details set this charming den apart from the rest of the house. 

Primary Bedroom

John Prine Primary Bedroom

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

The sprawling primary suite is designed to provide a sense of tranquility. 

Primary Bathroom

John Prine Home

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

Whether you prefer the spa-like shower or the dreamy clawfoot tub, you can’t go wrong in this bathroom oasis!

Walk-In Wonder

John Prine Closet

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

The primary suite boasts two enormous walk-in closets.

Colossal Closets

John Prine Closet

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

There's no shortage of storage space here!

Two-Story Porch

John Prine Home

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

The two-story porch provides a great vantage point for enjoying the home's manicured acreage.

Backyard Paradise

John Prine Pool

ZVA Productions/Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

The resort-like pool is where you'll want to spend hot summer days.

