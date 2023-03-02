This Is The Only Anti-Frizz Cream I've Used On My Curly Hair For Years, And You Can Get It For Just $11

It has more than 5,300 five-star ratings.

Lauren Taylor
Published on March 2, 2023

If you have curly hair, you know the struggle—any hint of moisture in the air, and your hair will immediately turn into a ball of frizz. Taming frizz has been the bane of my existence for as long as I can remember, especially because I’m a wash-and-air-dry kind of person, but there’s one product that actually helps: John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Cream Oil. I’ve used this cream for years, and I regularly get compliments on how perfect my curls look. Plus, it’s just $11 at Amazon.

John Frieda’s Frizz Ease products are designed to be moisturizing because hydrating your hair is essential for fighting frizz (since dry hair is usually more prone to frizziness). Whether your strands are wavy, full of tight coils, or somewhere in between like mine, the Dream Curls Cream Oil provides definition without lots of residue for soft, healthy hair. According to the brand, it nourishes like an oil and instantly absorbs like a cream, giving you multiple benefits all in one. The sulfate-free formula has “curl-enhancing technology” and contains rosehip oil for added moisture. The result is lightweight curls that aren’t weighed down by product.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Cream Oil

Walgreens

BUY IT: $11.37 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

I use the cream on my wet hair after showering, but it can be used on dry strands, too. For wet hair, apply one to two pumps throughout your strands, avoiding the roots so they don’t get oily. If you want to use it on dry hair to zhuzh your curls, use around half a pump on the areas that need some help. In my experience, the bottle lasts a long time, so you don’t have to constantly replenish your stock. 

Other shoppers love John Frieda Frizz Ease, too—the Dream Curls products have earned more than 5,300 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper commented, “When I use this, I am able to create some nice, gentle curls without the normal frizz of air-dried hair or the crunchiness of mousse.”

I use the John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Cream Oil on my hair every time I wash it, and I’ve been able to (almost completely) say goodbye to frizz. Shop it from Amazon for only $11.

