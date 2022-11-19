John Carter Cash Reflects On His Memories With Loretta Lynn

In the wake of Loretta Lynn’s death, country music's biggest names have been paying tribute to the legendary singer. Dolly Parton, Reba, Darius Rucker, George Strait, Margo Price, and more paid homage to the Coal Miner’s Daughter. Now, John Carter Cash has paid his respects, too.

Cash is the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, country legends in their own rights. He is also a country artist and reportedly recorded 150 songs with Lynn and knew her very well. "I recorded more with Loretta Lynn than anybody else I have in my career," he told Fox News in an interview. "She was like a mother for me."

Over the course of their long partnership, Cash spent many hours making music with Lynn and he found a certain familiarity in it. "It was like having my mother back in the studio and usually in her best form," Cash told Fox News.

As for what he loved about Lynn, he had a lot to choose from: "Her laughter, her joy, just the fact that she was true, and she’d never changed. She was so aware of her own limitations and strengths."

"So beautiful," he added.

The legendary country singer died in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee in October of this year. Lynn was 90 years old. Considered one of the most influential artists in country music history, ​​Lynn was a four-time Grammy winner and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.