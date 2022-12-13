JoAnna Garcia Swisher Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Sentimental Video

JoAnna Garcia Swisher celebrated 12 years of marriage to former New York Yankees player, Nick Swisher, with an emotional social media tribute over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Sweet Magnolias star shared a video of her and Nick enjoying a smiling moment together, along with a call to action for fans.

“No matter how long you’ve been married… never stop dating,” a message superimposed on the clip reads. “Send this to your forever date.”



“12 years of building the most beautiful life together,” JoAnna captioned the sweet video on Instagram. “Cheers to my forever date. I love you so much, Nick.”

The Swishers, who share two daughters (Emerson, 9, and Sailor, 6) were married on December 11, 2010 at the Breakers Hotel & Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Little-known fact: JoAnna’s bridal party included some very familiar faces.

From 2001 to 2007—long before she brought Maddie Townsend to life on Sweet Magnolias—JoAnna played the role of Reba McEntire’s oldest daughter, Cheyenne, on the singer’s eponymous sitcom, Reba. Apparently, they formed a considerable bond over the show’s six seasons, because the Queen of Country served as a bridesmaid in JoAnna’s wedding! Melissa Peterman, who played Cheyenne’s ditsy stepmom on the show, also served as a bridesmaid.

Congratulations, Nick and JoAnna!

