JoAnna Garcia Swisher Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Sentimental Video

“No matter how long you’ve been married… never stop dating.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022
JoAnna Garcia Swisher Nick Swisher
Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

JoAnna Garcia Swisher celebrated 12 years of marriage to former New York Yankees player, Nick Swisher, with an emotional social media tribute over the weekend. 

On Sunday, the Sweet Magnolias star shared a video of her and Nick enjoying a smiling moment together, along with a call to action for fans. 

“No matter how long you’ve been married… never stop dating,” a message superimposed on the clip reads. “Send this to your forever date.”

“12 years of building the most beautiful life together,” JoAnna captioned the sweet video on Instagram. “Cheers to my forever date. I love you so much, Nick.”

The Swishers, who share two daughters (Emerson, 9, and Sailor, 6) were married on December 11, 2010 at the Breakers Hotel & Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Little-known fact: JoAnna’s bridal party included some very familiar faces. 

From 2001 to 2007—long before she brought Maddie Townsend to life on Sweet Magnolias—JoAnna played the role of Reba McEntire’s oldest daughter, Cheyenne, on the singer’s eponymous sitcom, Reba. Apparently, they formed a considerable bond over the show’s six seasons, because the Queen of Country served as a bridesmaid in JoAnna’s wedding!  Melissa Peterman, who played Cheyenne’s ditsy stepmom on the show, also served as a bridesmaid.

Congratulations, Nick and JoAnna!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
JoAnna Swisher sitting on an outdoor sofa outside of her home in Georgia.
JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Happy Home On Georgia's Lake Oconee
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Jackie Kennedy Bridal Party
The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Birthday Flowers and Note
190 Happy Birthday Wishes for Friends, Family, and Everyone In Between
Bama Theatre, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Best Things To Do in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Christmas House Group Photo
Hallmark's 2021 Countdown to Christmas Schedule is Here!
Christmas in Evergreen Letters to Santa
It's Here! The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule Has Been Announced
Nicole Kidman Keith Urban
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Photo Tributes
Joanna Gaines Chip Gaines
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
JoAnna Swisher standing at her kitchen counter, wearing a white dress.
The Dream Homes Issue
Ben and Erin Napier Sitting
Ben and Erin Napier Mark 13th Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Social Media Tributes
Box Full Of Old Love Letters
The Sentimental Saving Of Wedding Invitations, Christmas Cards, And Other Treasures
Sweet Magnolias
JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Sweet Magnolias' Runaway Success: "It's Been a Very Bright Spot"
Ben Napier Woodworking
The Crib Ben Napier Made For Daughter Helen Became The Sweetest Hand-Me-Down
Luke Bryan Wife
 Luke Bryan Plans To Slow Down "A Little Bit" To Spend More Time With His Kids