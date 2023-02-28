JoAnna Garcia Swisher On 'Sweet Magnolias' Return, Self-Care For Moms, And How She Recharges At Home

JoAnna Garcia Swisher knows how hard it can be for moms to make time for themselves.

The Sweet Magnolias star and mother of two has made it a point to prioritize me-time by creating her own space in the family home. Hers happens to take the form of a reading nook.

"Even just for five minutes to read,” Garcia Swisher mused of her private enclave complete with a big, comfy reading chair in a recent conversation with Southern Living. “Just having someplace where I can close the door and read is so important.”

In fact, she loves her little reading nook so much that she’s teamed up with Mrs. T's Pierogies to give a similar “Recharging Room” to one lucky, all-star mom. And the best part? She will design and curate the room herself!

“My friends and I always talk about how important it is to make space for ourselves and recharge from the craziness of life,” Garcia Swisher said in a statement. “I’m excited to partner with Mrs. T's Pierogies to design a personalized ‘Recharging Room’ for our All-Star Mom winner and inspire other moms across the country to design their own personal recharging spaces.”

Starting today, you can nominate a deserving mom—yourself included!—to win $20,000, a year’s supply of Mrs. T’s Pierogies, and a personalized design by Garcia Swisher to create the ultimate Recharging Room. Mrs. T’s will also surprise moms across the country who engage with the brand on Instagram with “mini upgrade” gift cards to help create a “Recharging Room” of their own.

You can nominate a special mom in your life by visiting mrstspierogies.com/allstarmoms between now and March 28, 2023. With any luck, one lucky mom will have her recharging station all set up in time for the premiere of season three of Sweet Magnolias.

Garcia Swisher confirmed that filming on the new season is complete, though she couldn’t share exactly when the show would return to Netflix.

“The air will definitely be warm,” she teased.

