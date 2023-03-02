JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares How Her Daughters Feel About Those ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Kissing Scenes

The Florida-born actress has two daughters—Emerson, 9, and Sailor, 6—with husband Nick Swisher.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023
Sweet Magnolias
Photo:

ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX

JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s children understand that their mom’s job sometimes involves smooching men who aren’t their dad. 

The Florida-born actress has two daughters—Emerson, 9, and Sailor, 6—with husband Nick Swisher. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Garcia Swisher said that the girls have seen her kiss her Sweet Magnolias love interest. And while it might be a little awkward, Emerson and Sailor understand that it’s just for work.

Garcia Swisher has brought Maddie Townsend to life in the Netflix adaptation for three seasons. Justin Bruening, who plays her frustratingly mysterious boyfriend, Cal Maddox, has starred alongside her in all three of them. 

“It doesn’t confuse them,” she told Us Weekly of her daughters’ reactions to her on-screen kisses. “Especially with Justin [Bruening] on Sweet Magnolias, they know Justin and his family and his wife so much. So we’ve kind of explained it in that way.”

Bruening has been married to wife Alexa Havins since 2005. The pair share a 12-year-old daughter, Lexington.

“I don’t think they’re super excited about it,” Garcia Swisher continued. “They’re not like, ‘Oh, that’s so fun to see, Mom,’ but they get it. They totally understand it. It doesn’t traumatize them—at least I don’t think.”

Season three of Sweet Magnolias is set to premiere on Netflix sometime this spring or summer. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
JoAnna Garcia Swisher Nick Swisher
JoAnna Garcia Swisher Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Sentimental Video
JoAnna Swisher sitting on an outdoor sofa outside of her home in Georgia.
JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Happy Home On Georgia's Lake Oconee
JoAnna Garcia Swisher
JoAnna Garcia Swisher On 'Sweet Magnolias' Return, Self-Care For Moms, And How She Recharges At Home
Sweet Magnolias Season 2
Season 2 of 'Sweet Magnolias' Full of "Unexpected Twists, Turns, and Repercussions"
SWEET MAGNOLIAS Maddie and Cal
If You're Hoping for More of Maddie and Cal's Romance in Season Two of' Sweet Magnolias', Read On
Sweet Magnolias Maddie
JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares Her Thoughts on Season Two of 'Sweet Magnolias'
Joanna Garcia Swisher
'Sweet Magnolias' ' JoAnna Garcia Swisher Has the Life Advice We All Need to Hear Right Now
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game
50 Books from the Past 50 Years
Books from the Past 50 Years Everyone Should Read at Least Once
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
The Christmas House Group Photo
Hallmark's 2021 Countdown to Christmas Schedule is Here!
Rainy Wedding Ceremony Tent
35 Wedding Blessings, Prayers, and Readings for Your Special Day
Birthday Flowers and Note
190 Happy Birthday Wishes for Friends, Family, and Everyone In Between