My Inner Child Is Squealing Over These Floating Candles That Come With a Wand

Just in time for Halloween, the viral floating candles from TikTok and Instagram are finally on sale. These clever Halloween floating candles actually come with a wand—it’s battery operated, but still, I feel like a real wizard. Decorating for fall makes me happy, but Halloween decor must release endorphins or something, because these flameless floating candles literally bring me joy. It’s like I’m 11 again, and my wizarding school letter came after all.

The Jmtone Floating Candles are no ordinary Halloween candles. They come with a wand, but one simple flick doesn’t necessarily do the trick. Instead of most Harry Potter-inspired candles turning on at once, these take a few waves (and some pushing of buttons) to get the “spell” to work—just like a “real” magic lesson. More like the “real thing,” it takes a few tries to light each taper candle as they dangle from the enchanted night sky—I mean, ceiling. So not only is it the most magical Halloween decoration I’ve ever seen, but it’s also game-like in that it requires some wand practicing skills.

Jmtone Floating Candles

Amazon

The candle set includes a 16-foot fishing line that’s transparent, so that when secured to the ceiling with the equipped hooks (included), it gives off the illusion of floating. Each candle has a warm, white glow that looks real—especially in the dark—and you can cut the fishing line to any desired length. Personally, I like hanging them at varying heights, so it gives the appearance of bobbing up and down.

It’s also easy to set up the candles on a tabletop or shelf. The candles can stand on their own, but to avoid them falling over, I used the included glue dots to stick them in place along the dining room table, like an eerie, glowing centerpiece.

The included wand has three buttons: an off button, and then a switch button, which turns candles on individually, and the middle button, which activates a bright red light at the tip of the wand.

Best of all though, I would’ve expected something this cool to be more expensive, but by some unknown magic, the 20-pack of candles (which includes everything you need to hang them) is on sale right now for 25 percent off.

