J.J. Watt Helping Send Fort Bragg Paratrooper To The Super Bowl

J.J. Watt is helping reward a deserving North Carolina service member with a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

The recently retired NFL legend teamed up with USAA to send Sgt. Jackson Bond on an all-expenses paid trip from his post at Fort Bragg to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

"It was a huge surprise," Bond told WRAL. "I was just so excited and pretty much at a loss for words."

In his three years in the Army, the Dallas native has earned a number of honors, including being named the 82nd Airborne Division’s Paratrooper of the Year and graduating from Army Ranger School in 2022.

Bond and his guest (younger brother Jared) fly to Phoenix tomorrow, where they will meet Watt and attend a number of pre-game festivities.

“It’s a privilege to be able to work with USAA and the 82nd Airborne Division Association to send Jackson Bond, a very deserving service member, to the Super Bowl," Watt said in a release. "I’m looking forward to meeting him in Phoenix during Super Bowl weekend.”

Speaking with WRAL, Bond, a lifelong Cowboys fan, admitted that he’ll be rooting for the Chiefs to win the big game.

"If I had to pick a team, it'd probably be the Chiefs just because the Eagles are our rival," he said. "I'm just thankful to go and just take in the whole Super Bowl experience and the general excitement of the atmosphere there."

Have fun, y’all!

