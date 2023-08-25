Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter's Grandson Says Former President And Wife Of 77 Years Are “Still Holding Hands"

Marriage goals.

Six months into former president Jimmy Carter’s decision to enter hospice care, Josh Carter recently told the People that life at his grandparents’ home in Plains, Georgia, is "quiet and calm.”

"My grandparents have always been the entertainers," Josh told People. "But now we're kind of the ones having to entertain. It’s different, it's just a different era."

Following a few brief hospitalizations, Jimmy, 98, announced his decision to forgo further medical intervention in February. Three months later, the family revealed that 96-year-old Rosalynn, his wife of 77 years, has dementia. 

Josh said that it's "gotta be hard" for his grandpa to see his wife losing her memory, "but on the other hand, they've experienced everything that you can together,” he mused. “I think the beautiful thing is that they are still together."

"They are still holding hands,” he added, “it's just amazing."

Jimmy Carter walks with his wife, former First Lady, Rosalynn Carter

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Josh, 39, is the oldest son of Jimmy and Rosalynn’s third son, Donnel "Jeff" Carter. The Carters, who first met as youngsters, have been married since July 7, 1946. They share four children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

In a 2021 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jimmy said that his love for Rosalynn has only increased in the decades they’ve spent together.

Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

"We have grown closer to each other. We’ve learned from each other. And we have learned to accommodate each other’s idiosyncrasies," he shared. "And we’ve learned how to give each other plenty of space. We can each do our own thing and the other one absent."

Jimmy, the longest-lived president in U.S. history, will turn 99 on October 1. 

