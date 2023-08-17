This Is How Jimmy Carter Hopes To Be Remembered

Carter, the longest-lived president in U.S. history, entered hospice care in February.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on August 17, 2023
US President Jimmy Carter
Photo:

NTB/AFP via Getty Images

With former president Jimmy Carter, 98, now six months into hospice care, his 2011 interview with presidential historian Mark Updegrove takes on more meaning than ever. 

Carter spoke at length on a variety of topics during the LBJ Foundation’s annual Harry Middleton Lectureship that year, including what he considers to be his proudest accomplishment as president. 

"I think the proudest accomplishment in general terms is maintaining peace,” the 39th president said. “We never dropped a bomb, we never fired a bullet, we never launched a missile while I was president.” 

Carter, a proud native of Plains, Georgia, served as president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.  


Speaking with Updegrove three decades after returning to civilian life, Carter shared how he hopes to be remembered. 

"I think a lot of people will say he only served one term, he got defeated the first time... that's not my preference," the former president said with a laugh. 

"I would like for people to remember that I kept the peace,” he said, “and that I promoted human rights almost without hesitation and without too much equivocation.” 

"Peace and human rights," he concluded. "That would be my preference."

Carter’s grandchildren have offered sporadic updates on the patriarch since he announced his decision to enter hospice care in February. His 24-year-old grandson Hugo Wentzel told People earlier this month that “at this point, we're just taking care of him, expressing love…” 

“I have had a great life with him,” Wentzel said. “He's been an amazing grandpa. He's an amazing person. I absolutely love him.”

